A good pistol is a nice thing to have in Call of Duty. As the in-game tooltip always says, “switching to your pistol is always faster than reloading.”

In Warzone 2, a pistol is less of a necessity considering a second primary weapon is always the best way to go. But sometimes, it’s nice to have that strong pistol loadout to swap to when your assault rifle runs out of ammo. Reloading can get you killed when you do it at the wrong time.

Loadouts work very differently in Warzone 2. Instead of players readily being able to purchase loadouts and swap out things like custom perks and primary/secondary weapon setups, they’re much harder to acquire now. But it still can’t hurt to have a good loadout for your pistol.

Here’s the best loadout to use in Warzone 2 for the base pistol available in the game.

Best P890 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

1MW Pistol Laser Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Magazine: 12 Round Mag

12 Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo P890

While you can easily swap out your secondary weapon if you’re lucky or skilled enough to get a full-fledged loadout in Warzone 2, it does help to have a viable setup there anyway just in case you haven’t found something on the ground worth carrying.

A strong primary weapon is paramount in BR, whether it’s a long-range gun like an assault rifle or LMG. But those guns need a secondary and that’s where this P890 comes in clutch for close-range fights. The akimbo pistols have the potential to shred enemies in close proximity.

The akimbo attachment is what makes this loadout truly work. It effectively doubles your ammo count from 12 to 24, allowing you to hipfire up close and also be able to deal damage at a surprisingly longer range if you’re able to maintain the recoil.