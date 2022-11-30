When is the season 1 reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Call of Duty players can never get enough content in their games.

Whatever Activision drops into the games, CoD grinders will find a way to max it out and burn it out all within just days’ time, so the next content drop is always highly anticipated. Season 01 of Modern Warfare 2 is chugging along, but fans are already thirsty for more.

Thankfully, each season of content comes with two main updates, including one that drops in the middle of the season. These “reloaded” updates have become a mainstay in the franchise, and MW2 is no different than the prior titles. This includes Warzone 2, the popular battle royale title, and its included mode DMZ.

Here’s when to expect new content in MW2 and Warzone 2.

MW2 season one reloaded update release date

Image via Activision

Season 01 Reloaded is likely going to launch sometime during the week beginning on Dec. 12. If the update follows previous update releases, it will probably drop on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 12pm CT. This update will give players new content to play before the developers go on a well-deserved break for the holidays the following week.

The date is not official yet, but the CoD blog previously mentioned that the CODE Bowl III will be “taking place right after the Season 01 mid-season update Dec. 15 to 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina.” This lines up the update right around Dec. 14.

The midseason update will include some new content, including the arrival of the popular small map Shipment in MW2. The map has been reimagined for the new CoD, now taking place on a large ship in the ocean, and will surely be a place where players will love to grind their double XP weekends.

Additional content in Season 01 Reloaded includes two new operators. Gaz, one of the heroes from the campaign, will join the roster, along with a new operator named Klaus. Both operators will be available in operator bundles in the store.

And last but not least, the newest weapon joining MW2 and Warzone 2’s giant list of guns is the Chimera assault rifle. The AR comes with a built-in suppressor and is reminiscent of the Honey Badger AR from CoD: Ghosts.