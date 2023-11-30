Warzone season one early patch notes: New perks, MW3 movement, more

Warzone’s new Modern Warfare 3 map, Urzikstan, doesn’t officially go live until Dec.6, but Raven Software gave fans a glimpse at what MW3 fans can expect.

Besides a few other quality-of-life changes, players have been left in the dark up until now about how the new battle royale experience will differentiate itself from previous iterations. Raven Software emerged from the shadows and clued community members in with a massive blog post.

Without any further ado, let’s jump right into the long-awaited announcement.

Movement and quality of life changes highlight a massive Warzone update. Image via Activision

Warzone season one early patch notes

Warzone launches in a few days, so here is everything players need to know before they deploy for the first time in Urzikstan.

Urzikstan modes

Players can play either standard battle royale, Resurgence, or Plunder when Urzikstan goes live. A special Urzikstan Resurgence game mode will also be introduced, featuring the Orlov Military Base, Popov Power, and Zaravan Suburbs POIs.

Return to Vondel and Ashika

After the first 48 hours of season one, Raven Software confirmed that Ashika Island and Vondel will be playable maps.

Movement, mechanics, and more

As previously confirmed, Warzone is set to use the MW3 movement system, including slide canceling, Tac-Stance, ADS while sliding, and running while reloading.

The devs also announced that there will once again be a slight movement boost when using a Stim.

We already knew about some new quality-of-life changes coming to Warzone, but the devs surprised us with a few more announcements. Raven Software improved visibility while engaging in water combat alongside the already confirmed dedicated pistol.

Community members previously learned that Ghost only works while moving now and celebrated the anti-camping perk.

Players can now manually equip gas masks, and the animation no longer interrupts gameplay. Additionally, players raised concerns about a breath sound effect, but it will only be active while in the gas.

Dedicated ammo slots, loot rarity, and improved loot spreading all enhance the overall looting experience. Finally, red dots on minimaps while firing an unsuppressed weapon and updated Tac Map icons have been added.

Horizontal zip lines add a new dimension of movement to Warzone. Image via Activision

New environment elements

As shown at Call of Duty Next, Urzikstan adds a drivable train, horizontal zip lines, and a new lightly armored offroad vehicle called the Coyote.

The Big Game Bounty Contract puts a bounty on the players with the most elimination in the match, and the “Fly Buy” Event deploys multiple drones across the map that drop additional Buy Stations.

Strongholds have been changed to be an event, and now will only be able to infiltrate on occasion.

New Perks

Warzone in MW3 utilizes the same perk system as its predecessor. Players can create a Custom Perk Package, consisting of four Perks that become active after picking up a loadout.

Players have five default perks that will be active at all times.

Tac Pads: Improves slide distance and allows for full ADS while sprinting, along with increased Stance transition speeds.

Improves slide distance and allows for full ADS while sprinting, along with increased Stance transition speeds. Commando Gloves: Enables reloading while running

Enables reloading while running Quick-Grip gloves: Increases your weapon swap speed

Increases your weapon swap speed Climbing Boots: Increases climbing and mantling speed aspect

Increases climbing and mantling speed aspect Overkill: Allows you to pick up two primary weapons

Here are a few of the new perks coming to Warzone:

Irradiated: Move faster and take less damage while in the gas

Move faster and take less damage while in the gas Stalker: Increased strafe and aim down sight movement speed

Increased strafe and aim down sight movement speed Combat Scout: Bullets you fire briefly ping an enemy for you and your squad. Hitting the enemy from farther away increases the ping time

New Gulag

Urzikstan has a new Gulag that features one-vs-one combat. New to MW3, instead of an overtime flag, players can escape on a rope in the middle of the gulag. There are also a few new events, such as Go Again, which gives players another chance if they lose. Meanwhile, Cash Grab puts a big stack of cash on the ground, and Lock & Loaded offers AMG and SMG loadouts with full armor.

All early changes for the Warzone season one update can be found on the Call of Duty website.