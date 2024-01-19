LMGs dominated Warzone 2’s meta, and the Pulemyot 762 continues that trend in the latest battle royale installment.

The JAK Annihilator Bullpup Conversion Kit transforms the Pulemyot 762 from an average run-of-the-mill LMG to a lethal long-range meta weapon whose mobility felt closer to an AR. After taking over Warzone’s long-range meta, Raven Software responded by nerfing the LMG’s damage values in Season One Reloaded.

Despite getting nerfed, the Pulemyot 762 is still a top-tier weapon in Warzone, so here is the best build to use.

Best Pulemyot 762 loadout in Warzone

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Season One Reloaded, the Pulemyot had its maximum damage reduced from 32 to 28, and minimum damage decreased from 28 to 26. As a result, it takes one more shot to kill while using the LMG, which will be noticeable.

Luckily for Pulemyot fans, the MTZ Interceptor got hit by a big nerf, creating an opening for the popular LMG to still stand tall as one of the best weapons in Warzone.

Best Pulemyot 762 build in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Commando D-15 Recoil Reduction Pas

Commando D-15 Recoil Reduction Pas Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit

Everything starts with the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit, which greatly increases the bulky LMG’s mobility, handling, and recoil control. Even though the conversion kit decreases the effective damage range by 40 percent, the improvements in other areas make this a no-brainer.

Next up, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip and Commando D-15 Recoil Reduction Pad improve gun kick control, aim stability, and recoil control at the cost of mobility, but the Conversion Kit compensates for that loss in movement speed.

Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5 optic provides a sightline that is not obstructed by a dot of any kind, and the VT-7 Spitfire gets some range back that the Annihilator took away initially.

Best Pulemyot 762 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: WSP Swarm or Striker

WSP Swarm or Striker Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

To start, the combo of Double Time and Sleight of Hand helps speed up a loadout that would otherwise suffer from unusable mobility. Running with an LMG will still feel lethargic, but a longer Tac Sprint will at least help a little, and the biggest downside of using an LMG is the slow reload speed, so Sleight of Hand aids in that department.

Next up, Tempered is a new Perk in Warzone that allows players to reach full armor with two plates instead of three. Tempered armor is not new to WZ, but having it as a perk immediately after getting your loadout is a game-changer. Then, High Alert warns your operator if an enemy is looking at them, which will come in handy at any stage of a match.

Frag grenades obliterate armor in Warzone, so having a Frag Grenade in your pocket never hurts. Smoke grenades will be your best friend when it comes to trying to traverse large open areas unscathed.

Lastly, the Striker and WSP Swarm stand out as reliable secondary options because there is no way the Pulemyot stands a chance in a close-range battle against an SMG.