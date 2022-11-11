Best MW2 weapon attachments to unlock before Warzone 2

These will come in handy on Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 is nearly here. The clock is ticking for players to use Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer to unlock weapons and attachments that they want to use in the battle royale, and the full list of possibilities is daunting.

With MW2’s weapon platform system also being implemented in Warzone 2, players will need to use certain weapons to unlock specific guns and attachments. It’s not ideal, but it’s the task that they’re faced with if they want to dominate the BR.

A weapon is only as good as its loadout of attachments. Ground loot guns are cool, but a player’s personally-built loadout that they can procure in a number of ways in Warzone 2 is where it’s at, and likely where victories will be found, too.

There are some very important attachments that you’ll need for battle royale in CoD. Here they are.

Best MW2 weapon attachments for Warzone 2

These are the eight attachments that you must unlock to be ready for Warzone 2 on Nov. 16. Read on for more information on all of them.

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Screengrab via Activision

This will likely be the go-to optic on Al Mazrah for the foreseeable future on all assault rifles and light machine guns. In Warzone 2, you’re going to be fighting at decently-sized distances, so you need a scope for it.

Source: Rank up Kastov 762 to level four

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Screengrab via Activision

One of the only underbarrel attachments that has no negative side effects, the FSS Sharkfin 90 should be a mainstay on several meta weapons.

Source: Rank up Fennec to level two

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Screengrab via Activision

On Overkill classes where you run a second weapon for close-quarters engagements, the Merc Foregrip is not a bad option for those who like to clear out buildings with swiftness.

Source: Rank up TAQ-V to level six

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Screengrab via Activision

In Warzone 2, you show up on the map when firing an unsuppressed weapon while a UAV is in the air, so this will help keep you off the radar. It will also keep your positioning a secret when firing at an enemy at long range, so they won’t know where you’re hitting them from.

Source: Rank up STB 556 to level 18

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Screengrab via Activision

Warzone 2 has a ton more recoil than the first battle royale game. Fighting enemies at range is a struggle unless you rein in your recoil control, and the Sakin ZX Grip is one of the best attachments for that right now.

Source: Rank up M4 to level eight

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Screengrab via Activision

When adding other attachments to your gun, you might lose out on things like ADS speed. This laser will help with that. Its only downfall is that the laser becomes visible when you’re ADSing, so be careful not to give up your position.

Source: Rank up EBR-14 to level 10

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity and 7.62 High Velocity

Screengrab via Activision

Bullet velocity is everything in Warzone 2, just like in Warzone 1. The faster the bullet fires, the easier it is to hit enemies at range without having to lead your shot or worry about bullet drop.

5.56 source: Rank up STB 556 to level seven

7.62 source: Rank up Kastov 762 to level 13