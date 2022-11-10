You can't just take it, you have to earn it.

The successor to the world-renowned Warzone is bringing the heat. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is coming in hot to add a ton of new features to an already solid foundation, and hopefully, it’ll stick the landing.

Warzone took a stab at the battle royale market, and it made a mark on the Call of Duty player base. It brought a bunch of features from other games like Apex Legends and Fortnite, like respawning and weapon drops, and made it its own.

Fear, not Warzone fans, features like loadout drops will be in the newest installment in the Call of Duty franchise.

Players can look forward to dangerously standing in the open, scrambling to access any of their favorite weapons before they get downed with nowhere to go.

How do I earn a loadout in Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

According to the Call of Duty blog, loadouts are back in Warzone 2. Players can access loadouts through things avenues such as:

Stronghold and Black sites: Earn loadouts as a reward for making your way through the new Stronghold or Black sites located around the map.

Shop: Use your hard-earned “in-match cash” at the new-and-improved buy stations, now appropriately named “Shops.”

Loadout Drop Public Event: Al Mazrah is about to get a lot more exciting as loadout drops will land in the middle of battle royale matches. Get ready to throw a smoke grenade and get your hands on the weapons inside before you’re spotted.

Warzone 2 is due on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and is gearing up to reinvigorate the Warzone community with a bunch of new features, maps, weapons, and features that’ll shake up the meta.

The newest installment in the Call of Duty franchise is available across consoles like PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and Battle.net.