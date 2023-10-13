The best MTZ-556 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

You’ve always got to start somewhere, and in Modern Warfare 3, the first assault rifle you can build a custom class with is the MTZ-556.

While it may not be exceptionally equipped for long-range fights with its default loadout, the MTZ-556’s high rate of fire makes it a solid choice for up-close engagements, giving it more value on tightly built maps like Favela and Skidrow.

Those used to the long-range AR style of play might be frustrated with the MTZ-556 at first, especially with an overall increased time-to-kill (TTK) needed in MW3. But after you acquire some levels and new attachments, you can make it much more reliable for long-range fights.

This is the best MTZ-556 loadout in MW3 so far.

Best MTZ-556 (AR) loadout in MW3

Best MTZ-556 attachments in MW3

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector

Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector Stock: MTZ Littlestrike Telescopic

MTZ Littlestrike Telescopic Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

The three main areas I want to focus on increasing with this attachment set are damage, range, and recoil control. If I want to play up close and personal, I’ll just grab the Striker SMG. This attachment set makes long-range fights much smoother and way easier, and the MTZ Littlestrike Telescopic stock lets you move between engagements and cover quickly.

Your choice of optic comes down to personal preference, and while most players seem to prefer the Slate Reflector, I’m more of an MK. 23 Reflector enjoyer myself.

Best setup for MTZ-556 class in MW3

Our full class kit for the MTZ-556. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: WSP Stinger

WSP Stinger Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Equipment: A.C.S. or Trophy System

A.C.S. or Trophy System Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Control Comlink

Again, like with your choice of optic, your gear selection comes down to personal choice. Since your MTZ-556 is now more attuned to long-range fights, I like having the WSP Stinger as a means to clear rooms up close, and the Quick-Grip Gloves so I can switch to it quickly. I personally like getting my killstreaks out quickly, and I die a lot, so the Control Comlink is perfect.

Based on player reactions so far, yes, the MCW assault rifle is getting some more love. But don’t let it make you overlook the MTZ-556.

