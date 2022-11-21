There are several assault rifles in Warzone 2 that players find viable, so a choice must be made every time when making a purchase at a buy station or hunting down loadouts on Al Mazrah.

The Kastov 545 is a popular AR in Modern Warfare 2, and it’s one that is finding its way into battle royale loadouts as the meta shakes out, too. It might not be as flashy as the TAQ-56 or M4, but this is a gun that’s easily used with a few important attachments.

Using the Gunsmith to help guns like the Kastov 545 reach their full potential in Warzone 2 is the main difference between victories and squad-wide frustration.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on the Kastov 545 in battle royale.

Best Kastov 545 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 60 Round Mag

As things currently stand, the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle attachment is the go-to favorite for assault rifles in Warzone 2. It will offer an increase to both vertical and horizontal recoil, which is hugely important for firing at mid-range or longer, while only negating some aim down sight speed and aiming stability.

Considering the negatives added to both mobility and handling with this build, you’ll want to pair the 545 up with an SMG like the Vaznev-9K or Lachmann Sub for dealing with enemies up close or traversing the open areas of Al Mazrah more quickly.

A big trade-off comes from the 60 Round Mag, which is nice to have for its ability to sustain fire on armored enemies but takes a large toll on maneuverability. You can swap it out for the 45 Round Mag if you find yourself feeling a bit too slow with this build.