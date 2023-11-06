‘Salamimancer’: Baldur’s Gate 3 player beats hardest difficulty only using sausages

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player completed the Tactician mode campaign, the most challenging mode, by playing as a multiclassed Warlock and Paladin who dual-wields two pieces of Salami as they are considered a club weapon, even if they are camp supplies.

One of the best things about BG3 is players can play however they choose and do whatever they like because the possibilities are endless. Some players enjoy the story, others enjoy the romance, and more than a few love the thirsty vampire.

However, one player, cRPG Bro, has taken the endless possibilities within BG3 to an all-new level—he beat the hardest difficult mode, Tactician, as a multiclassed Warlock and Paladin while dual-wielding salamis this week.

Typically, BG3 camp supplies should be used to perform a Long Rest to help players heal and recover their action points and get visits from their Guardian or to feed Astarion. However, certain camp supplies, like the Salami, can also be used as a weapon if you really want.

Now, you may be wondering how that’s even possible, and it’s because the Salami can deal between one and four damage each hit, dishing out bludgeoning damage when it does. With this in mind, it can be used as a makeshift weapon, albeit not a very destructive one—at least not in the beginning and not in BG3’s story mode.

With cantrips, abilities, equipment, comrades, and playstyle though, it is possible to get through even the toughest of campaigns, as CRPG Bro proved in his sausage-y build, which can do over 700 in damage and gain over 13 attacks per turn.

To build this, you will need to:

Stats : Charisma: 17 Dexterity: 16 Wisdom: 10 Intelligence: Eight Constitution: 14 Strength: Eight

: Class: Start as a Warlock. Multiclass into Paladin at level six.

Start as a Warlock. Multiclass into Paladin at level six. Warlock Subclass: The Great Old One

The Great Old One Feats: Ability Improvement (max Charisma).

Cantrips: Eldritch Blast, Friends, and Blade Ward.

Eldritch Blast, Friends, and Blade Ward. Warlock Spells: Hex and Armor of Agathys. Then into Protection from Evil and Good. Your first Eldritch Invocations should be Fiendish Vigour and Devil’s Sight. From here, you’ll want to prioritize Pact of the Blade, Mirror Image, Darkness, Mirror Step, Counterspell and Eldritch Invocation Repelling Blase.

Hex and Armor of Agathys. Then into Protection from Evil and Good. Your first Eldritch Invocations should be Fiendish Vigour and Devil’s Sight. From here, you’ll want to prioritize Pact of the Blade, Mirror Image, Darkness, Mirror Step, Counterspell and Eldritch Invocation Repelling Blase. Paladin Pact: Oath of Vengeance

Oath of Vengeance Paladin Fighting Style: Defense

Defense Paladin Feat: Alert

Alert At level 10, you can keep leveling Paladin or go into Fighter to get Action Surge at level 12. You’ll also want Two-Handed Weapon Fighting.

It’s a very plausible BG3 option, even if it’s a little out of the ordinary.