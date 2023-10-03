Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you hire the Drow twins in BG3?

Quest rewards come in all shapes and sizes in Baldur’s Gate 3. Sometimes you might receive a heaping pile of gold, and sometimes you might receive a fancy new weapon. Other times, you might receive a pair of dreamy Drow twins…

The Drow twins are found in Act Three of BG3 as players are first making their way into the Lower City region of Baldur’s Gate. While ultimately non-consequential to the plot of the game, they do provide players with an opportunity for a bit of scandalous fun or a moral dilemma—depending on how you’ve played the game thus far.

Where to find the Drow twins in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Drow twins are inside Sharess’ Caress, a brothel just outside of the city of Baldur’s Gate. As such, you won’t be able to find them until you’ve started act three. You won’t have to have progressed far into the act at all, though. Sharess’ Caress is able to be found and entered even before gaining access to the Lower City.

The brothel is in the heart of Wyrm’s Crossing, just past the refugee camp outside of Baldur’s Gate and just before the checkpoint to enter the Lower City. If you fast travel to South Span of Wyrm’s Crossing, you will load in right next to Sharess’ Caress.

Know before you go. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Once you’re inside the brothel, the twins are easy to find. Directly past the front desk where Mamzell Amira is stationed, you’ll see an open archway covered by a curtain. Walk past this curtain, and the Drow twins are on the left.

Should you hire the Drow twins in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Our personal opinion is—hell yes. You should hire the Drow twins in BG3. Here’s why.

The Drow twins are found in Sharess’ Caress, which is exactly what the name makes it sound like it might be; yes, Sharess’ Caress is a brothel. If players speak with Mamzell Amira, the owner of the brothel, she will speak of a highly coveted set of Drow twins that work for the brothel and are available for hire.

In the back room of Sharess’ Caress, Nym and Sorn can be found scantily clad and awaiting the player. Speaking with either of them begins the same dialogue in which Sorn, the male twin, explains that you can hire him for a “hot and vulgar” experience, or hire his sister, Nym, for a “sweet and sincere” one.

Menzo-what now? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’ve romanced a companion and they’re in your party, Nym will jump in and point out that there is “two of us, and two of you” and tell the player to use their imaginations. Yes, she’s offering what you think she’s offering.

How hiring the Drow twins affects companion relationships in Baldur’s Gate 3

When we visited Sharess’ Caress, we were in a relationship with the only valid option—Karlach. When the twins make their offer, Karlach will express how she isn’t personally into it, but you can knock yourself out. We tested it, and she means it. Accepting the twins’ offer will not adversely affect your relationship with Karlach.

We haven’t quite reached the nine playthroughs necessary to test out how each romance-able companion will react to the player hiring the Drow twins, but we have done the next best thing—read a lengthy Reddit thread on the topic. Here is how each companion will react to the Drow twins:

Shadowheart will be into it.

will be into it. Gale can be convinced but will send an astral projection to participate in his stead.

can be convinced but will send an astral projection to participate in his stead. Karlach won’t participate but won’t be upset if you do.

won’t participate but won’t be upset if you do. Astarion is a heartbreaking one. If you’ve romanced him, he won’t participate. If you haven’t, he will participate and the narrator will comment on how he is completely dissociating and just going through the motions. Yikes.

is a heartbreaking one. If you’ve romanced him, he won’t participate. If you haven’t, he will participate and the narrator will comment on how he is completely dissociating and just going through the motions. Yikes. Halsin will be eager to accept the twins’ offer.

will be eager to accept the twins’ offer. Lae’zel will not participate, but will not be upset if the player does.

will not participate, but will not be upset if the player does. Wyll sternly objects to the offer. We can’t say we’re surprised.

sternly objects to the offer. We can’t say we’re surprised. We were not able to find information on how Jaheira or Minthara will react.

How to hire the Drow twins in Baldur’s Gate 3

You have a couple of options here. Either twin can be purchased individually for 500 gold. If you’re able to convince a companion to join in on the fun, both can be hired at the same time for 1000 gold. This transaction is made by speaking to the Drow twins directly.

Kind of strange…Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Alternatively, if you’ve completed the quest Find the “Stern Librarian” Ffion, you can hire one or both of the Drow free of charge. After speaking to Mamzell to finish the quest, ask for a reward, and she will offer the Drow twins as payment.

