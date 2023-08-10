Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Thaniel in BG3

Thaniel is a boy who has been trapped in the Shadowfell region of Baldur’s Gate 3 for over a century. You first learn about him through Halsin, the Druid who stays at your camp if you saved Emerald Grove from the goblins in Act One.

If you continue talking to Halsin throughout Act Two when you’re in the Shadow Cursed Lands, he will mention Thaniel as his biggest failure. Halsin has no idea if Thaniel is still alive after all of these years and without more knowledge on the matter, he has no way of finding him. But after speaking with a man at the Last Light Inn, Halsin will get to learn more and finds a way to bring Thaniel back.

Of course, he needs your help to do so.

How to find Thaniel in Baldur’s Gate 3

The easiest way to find Thaniel is to complete the Wake Up Art Callaugh quest, which you can receive at the Last Light Inn. Art Cullagh is lying ill on a bed in the side room of the inn and speaking to Halsin after finding Art will kick this quest off.

Once you have successfully woken Art Callaugh from his slumber using the Battered Lute, Halsin will ask you to meet him by the Lakeshore—which is only a short walk away from the Last Light Inn. Meeting Halsin will reveal that he plans to go into the Shadowfell to rescue Thaniel, and you need to stay behind to protect his portal from waves of enemies.

The portal Halsin creates needs to be protected. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Several shadow enemies will spawn continuously after Halsin leaves and will prioritize attacks against the portal. Thankfully, many enemies have low health. But you need to prevent them from damaging the portal too much since this will close it and leave Halsin trapped forever.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the Silent Library puzzle in BG3

Attacks that can hit multiple targets are extremely useful but the biggest advantage you will have here is Shadowheart. Move her into an area where she is near a large group of enemies and use the Turn Undead spell. I recommend waiting until turn two at least so you can hit more enemies.

You may have to reload and try again since some of it is luck. But once the task is completed, Halsin will return with Thaniel, and any remaining enemies will die. Halsin, however, explains there is something wrong with him.

Halsin rescues Thaniel if you protect the portal. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to camp and speak to Halsin, where you can now recruit him as a companion. He’ll tell you Thaniel is missing part of himself and task you with finding an area with floral blooms.

The area should be marked on your map but appears to be bugged, as it did not for me. You can simply head to the coordinates X: 76 Y: 40.

How to find Thaniel’s other half

The area you need to travel to is the House in the Deep Shadows. If you’ve already unlocked the Shadowed Battlefield Waypoint, head there for quick access. Otherwise, head to the above coordinates or southeast from the Last Light Inn.

Here, you will run into a boy named Oliver. If you discovered Oliver previously, then you already know Oliver will ask you to play hide and seek with him. Talking to him after finding out about Thaniel will result in some new dialogue, however. You can now tell Oliver that he needs to come back to reunite with Thaniel since he will die without Oliver’s presence. The two are one and the same, Oliver is just simply the shadow version of Thaniel.

Follow Oliver through the portal he creates. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of course, Oliver won’t like this, and he will say you can’t make him stop playing. He will run off into a portal, which you can enter as well to follow him. Here, Oliver will summon his shadow parents and dog as well as trap himself in a magical bubble called the Nightdome. Defeat the parents first, then the dog, and finally damage the portal enough so that Oliver is forced to come out. The shadow enemies aren’t too difficult to beat, and killing them also weakens Oliver’s bubble.

Damage both Oliver’s shadow parents and his dome to win the fight. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the fight is over, you have to convince Oliver to return to Thaniel. To do this, tell Oliver that with Thaniel, he will always have someone to play with and he doesn’t have to be alone anymore.

This will make Oliver see reason and he will transform into a real boy right before your eyes. Return to camp after Oliver disappears and speak to Halsin. The Druid will say Thaniel is recovering well now that Oliver has returned. Within a few days, Thaniel will be as good as new.

Now, you will be able to see Thaniel at your camp and this part of Halsin’s questline is complete in Baldur’s Gate 3.

About the author