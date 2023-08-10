Baldur’s Gate 3: Tips to win Hide & Seek with Oliver in BG3

The Shadow Cursed Lands are home to many different stories and quests in Baldur’s Gate 3. From finding a community of refugees at the Last Light Inn to the horrifying survivors of Reithwin Town, you won’t run out of things to do in the shadow lands. However, one of the strangest inhabitants of the area is a child named Oliver.

Oliver is found on the northeastern side of the Shadow Cursed Lands inside a ruined house. When you first meet the young boy, it will be immediately apparent he’s not real and something has gone amiss. The boy doesn’t seem to notice, though, and simply wants somebody to play with. More specifically, Oliver wants you to play hide and seek with him.

Winning hide and seek with Oliver in Baldur’s Gate 3

Once you say yes to playing hide and seek with Oliver, the rules are simple: find him, and you win. He will first go hiding after you agree to play with him. Luckily, his hiding spot isn’t very good at all; you can go outside of the house to the west and find him sitting behind the broken-down wagon with three crates in it, as shown below.

Oliver’s first hiding spot is right where the glob of blue sludge and the word “Miss” is on the screen. Baldur’s Gate 3

After finding Oliver a second time, he will say he wants to hide again. If you agree to it this time, then he will go to hide on the far left side of the house, to the north. However, during this part, his shadow parents will try and detect you.

It’s best if you have your stealthiest go and look for Oliver while the rest of your party stays behind. Hide using your stealthy character and find Oliver in the house on the left side. If he’s not there, then simply check the rest of the house, as he can move.

In any case, finding Oliver a second time will make his parents and dog attack your whole party. Upon defeating them, talk to Oliver and he will give you the Ring of Shadows, which gives your entire party a +10 advantage on stealth checks.

The reward for besting Oliver in hide and seek. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This isn’t actually the last time you will see Oliver if you complete further quests in Baldur’s Gate 3 either, so make sure to remember where to find him.

