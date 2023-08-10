Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the Guildhall in BG3

Arriving at the town of Rivington and starting Act Three is what I would call the halfway point of Baldur’s Gate 3. You start with a new map and have to find all sorts of new locations, including the infamous Guildhall.

If you’ve managed to explore some of the shadier areas around the city of Baldur’s Gate, you might have run into various thugs and mercenary groups. Unless they’re fighting for the Stone Lord, then these characters are a part of the Guildhall, which is a group that encompasses most criminal groups in the city. But the Guildhall also protects the city, and anyone who asks, but for a small fee.

A quest that many players get during their time exploring the areas around Baldur’s Gate requires them to find the Guildhall to learn more about it and the mysterious new criminal known as the Stone Lord. Below, I have detailed exactly how you can find the Guildhall in BG3.

Finding the Guildhall in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you might expect with a shady underworld group, there is no clearly marked entrance to the Guildhall. Instead, you have to go through a few different entrances to eventually find one that leads to the one housing the criminal enterprise.

For starters, you will need to have made it to the Basilisk Gate waypoint, which is the first one you will find after passing Wyrm’s Crossing and the Wyrm’s Rock fortress. For reference, you will need to make it into the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate to reach this waypoint.

Once you’re at the Basilisk Gate, you want to head north to find the Basilisk Gate Barracks. Enter the building to the east, where you will stumble upon a woman with red hair confronting a Flaming Fist guard. You can choose to interact with these two or go right past them and enter the Prison Entrance door.

The location of the Prison Entrance. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here, you want to go to the back of the area (bear left) to find the Pit Latrine “door.” This is actually just a hole in the ground, as it is literally a latrine for prisoners. Against your better wishes, jump into the hole and you will find yourself in the Lower City Sewers. Go through the sludge and up to the platform that overlooks some poisonous gas.

If you hop down into the gas, you can reach a lever on the other side that shuts the fumes off. But you will need all of your party to get up to the second level on the other side of the room, which requires jumping from the central wood scaffolding or using Misty Step/Fly to reach the other side. There is no other way to reach that second level, as far as I can tell.

I used Misty Step and Fly with three characters and jumped with my Athlete Paladin to the wood scaffolding and then to the other side of the room. You can also use Misty Step or Fly scrolls if your characters can’t reach the other side using a spell. Once you’re all on the other side, head up the stairs to your right and keep going until you find a door labeled “No Entry – No Exit.” This is the entrance to the Guildhall.

The No Entry – No Exit door you need to use to enter the Guildhall. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open the door and find all sorts of characters inside, including the tiefling Mol and the hall’s leader, Nine-Fingers Keene. You can go to the other side of the Guildhall to find another door that leads out into the streets of the Lower City, which you can use to access the Guildhall as well.

