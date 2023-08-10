Baldur’s Gate 3: What to do with the Addled Frog in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are various animals that you can cast the Speak with Animal spell on to ascertain certain important, likely quest-related information. The Addled Frog is an interesting creature that fits into the animals worth speaking to, though the character has specific quirks that you should know about first.

This frog is found near the Sunlit Wetlands and can interact with players if you have the Speak with Animals spell. What you have done up to this point will drastically change how your interaction with the Addled Frog will go. The resulting conversation can range from extremely beneficial to simply strange.

If you are unsure of what to do with the Addled Frog in Baldur’s Gate 3, here is what you will need to know.

How to help the Addled Frog in Baldur’s Gate 3

Your interaction with the Addled Frog will depend on if you have dealt with Auntie Ethel prior to meeting the creature. If you have already slain Auntie Ethel, the Addled Frog will gleefully speak with you, hopping up and down and eventually leading you to a hidden treasure.

You should note that you can find this treasure on your own if your Perception is high enough, but speaking with the Addled Frog is a much easier route if you have dealt with the Hag of the swamp.

You’ll know you reached your destination by this cutscene | Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you have yet to deal with Auntie Ethel by the time you meet the Addled Frog, the amphibian will be distressed and agitated. If you choose the incorrect dialog choices, you’ll have an extremely short combat section with the frog where you will have to quickly kill it, leaving you without the treasure. You can always revert back to a save, however, and circle back to the frog after slaying Auntie Ethel.

If you’re rolling an evil or chaotic character, killing the Addled Frog is never completely off the table. If you’ve slain the Hag and follow the jubilant frog to the hidden treasure spot, you can still take it out if you’re cruel enough for that.

