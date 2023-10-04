Baldur’s Gate 3 players question what Withers actually buys and the answers are hilarious

Some of these are actually humerus.

After giving up precious gold to Withers in return for reviving their dead companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, players are questioning how Withers actually spends his hoard of gold—and the answers range from bosom companions to illicit drugs to “definitely not skincare.”

In BG3, you first encounter Withers in the Dank Crypt and he asks you what is the value of a mortal life. As it turns out, a mortal life does have value—200 gold, to be precise, at least for a revive.

If you’ve ever gotten one of your companions killed, whether accidentally or on purpose—and yes, I am talking to those of you who are blowing up Astarion at the Githyanki Creche for his post-death dialogue—you know reviving your companions is a straightforward yet costly process.

But the real question players have after handing over their precious gold is what does Withers actually spend it on?

And in true BG3 fashion, fans didn’t disappoint with their responses as they range from bosom companions, boning, definitely not underwear, and possibly even building a new tomb and crypt, seeing as we had the audacity to kill all of his companions and destroy his old tomb. But players are absolutely sure it’s not a decent skincare routine.

While the responses are absolute gold (pun intended), some players think it’s bold of us to assume they let Withers keep their money. As it turns out, you can, in fact, pickpocket your money back, so Withers can’t spend it on anything.

But to do this, you need to have a Rogue, like Astarion, or a character with high Dexterity levels and the ability to hide and sneak well.

We may not know how he spends our money, but players certainly have a few ideas. That is if he hasn’t already been robbed, of course.

About the author