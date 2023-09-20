Baldurs Gate 3 players are getting romancing buffs in real life now

The romance in Baldur’s Gate 3 is spicing up our character’s love life and the player’s real-world romantic relationships, so much so that players have found their real-life romance improving—and if they weren’t in relationships before, they’re now pursuing them.

The romance in BG3 is one of the most controversial aspects of the RPG, but it’s also one of the most interesting. Whether players began to dive into Faerun because they love the franchise, Dungeons and Dragons, or if they saw the shocking bear and vampire romance scene, there’s something for everyone.

And now, players revealed on Reddit, it’s done wonders for fans’ love lives too.

One BG3 player and his partner enjoy the Larian Studios title so much that they’re sharing their adventures, stories, and in-game sexual exploits. By doing that, they’ve spiced up their love life and are “far more adventurous than [they’ve] ever been.”

While most of the comments are on the spicy side, players are more open and think this is brilliant and that everyone should decide their next move or act by rolling a dice, which isn’t uncommon. But if we were to add a BG3 aspect, rolling one would be a critical failure, and there would be no romancing that night.

But what takes the cake is the player and his wife are considering naming their first child after a character in BG3 and looking for suggestions.

Withers probably won’t be high on the list, given the character is creepy. But seeing as fans have suggested everything from “Mindflayer” as a middle name, the snappy Durge after the Dark Urge, or just Wyll because it’s subtle enough to pass as a mainstream choice, they may need to look for suggestions elsewhere.

It’s certainly fun to see a video game like BG3 leave positive impressions on players, though hopefully, these kinds of shared stories are the sauciest we have to hear.

