Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree RPG has one weakness—how it handles endings

Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree that despite the incredible build-up of everyone’s storylines throughout the campaign, there’s one fatal flaw: the endings are devoid of life and were a huge letdown.

Throughout the campaign in BG3, you’ll encounter various companions who will be your friends, the good or bad voice on your shoulder, or even your romantic partner, all the while trying to remove a parasite from your brain and stop the Mind Flayers.

The storyline, lore, and even the companion’s backgrounds are so unique and diverse that they’re gripping until the very end. But that is where the biggest letdown of BG3 lies. The endings don’t live up to many player’s expectations.

Players believe they’re so bad that it’s almost as if Larian didn’t care about the endings. While this certainly feels like the case for many players, another pointed out that it’s not just that the endings are bad but that you didn’t even get to see all of the companion’s endings, which is pretty tragic considering we spend so much time with them and help them complete their companion quests so that they can get their happy endings. And all we get to do is watch them silently with no dialogue and no happy ever after.

But some of them don’t even get that. It would have been nice to get some sort of epilogue that showed what the companions are up to after the end of the campaign and to see them happy. Sadly, that wasn’t the case.

With such poor endings, many are hoping for DLC drops where you can follow companions as they start new adventures, but others are unsure if this will ever happen, even if it’s not entirely off the table.

It would be fun to go to Avernus, follow Astarion on his adventures, or spend some time communing with Halsin in the woods.

