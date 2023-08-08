Baldur’s Gate 3 Overgrown Tunnel: How to clear Noxious Fumes in BG3

You can clear it even if you fail the Perception check.

Although aunties are supposed to be fun and cool, Auntie Ethel in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a hag—literally. And while chasing after her to save Mayrina, you’ll encounter a cloud of noxious fumes which are poisonous and deadly if you hang around for too long.

There are a couple of ways to clear it though, and you won’t even need a passed Perception check to do so.

How to clear the Noxious Fumes in the Overgrown Tunnel in BG3

You can see your Wisdom on each character’s card. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

To clear the Noxious Fumes in the Overgrown Tunnel, you’ll want to first start by piloting your character with the highest Perception, which is a Wisdom skill.

So, if you have a Ranger, Druid, or Cleric, they use Wisdom for their spellcasting so they should have a high level of Perception. I used Shadowheart because, as a Cleric, she has high levels of Wisdom and her Perception is relatively high.

As you approach the cloud, you will automatically perform a Perception check. If you succeed, your character will detect a vent. From here, you can throw one of the stones you get from Thralls or any piece of junk, like a skull or a book, onto the vent.

Stand at the edge of the fumes and throw your item directly on the vent. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

This will block the gas from coming through, and as soon as it dissipates, you can continue your search for Auntie Ethel.

But what happens if you fail the Perception check? Well, you can try something a little different and follow these steps:

Use a fire spell on the fumes, which will engulf the area in flames. Throw an object on the vent at random. Use a water spell on the burning ground and flames to put them out.

Then, continue your chase after Auntie Ethel.

There’s an alternate way—just run as fast as possible through the fumes then consume your potions or use a healing spell once you’re clear of the gas. However, I don’t recommend this option because fighting Auntie Ethel is tough, and you’ll need as many spells or potions as you can carry.

So, whether you pass or fail your Perception check, there are various ways to clear the Noxious Fumes in the Overgrown Tunnel in Baldur’s Gate 3.

