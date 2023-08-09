Baldur’s Gate 3: How to beat Yurgir the Orthon in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 provides players with plenty of enemies to defeat and Yurgir the Orthon is one of the toughest fights you can face.

With an army of followers, devasting attacks, and difficult terrain to navigate, defeating Yurgir is a testing challenge and will likely result in having to reload saves and attempting the fight again.

There are some tactics that can help you in your battle though, and it’s also possible to defeat Yurgir without having to engage in a fight at all.

Tips to beat Yurgir

Yurgir is a tough enemy to defeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yurgir is an incredibly tough battle due to the fact he can inflict heavy damage, make himself invisible, and spawn bombs, not to mention his followers that also need to be defeated.

Keeping distance from Yurgir is vital, due to his Concussive Blast attack, and high ground should be avoided for the same reason, as he can use the attack to inflict damage and send you crashing down to a lower level.

Thankfully, Yurgir’s bombs also work against him. When spawned, they do not detonate immediately but, if you pick them up and throw them, they explode, so using a character with high strength like Karlach to lob them at enemies is extremely helpful.

I highly recommend having a Cleric like Shadowheart in your party to provide healing when required and you should also make sure every member of your party is carrying potions too. Any summons are also extremely useful, providing extra attacks and extra targets for your enemies to fight.

Another method of attack is to use a summon to initiate combat and lure enemies toward the doorway, keeping your party on the opposite side. Doing this allows you to move to the doorway for a ranged attack, then exit again for protection. Any enemies that come through the doorway can then be targeted with melee.

Throwing objects on the floor or casting spells to create an AOE is a great strategy that works with this method, as anyone that travels through the doorway will take damage or be slowed.

However, you don’t have to fight Yurgir at all if you don’t want to and can instead kill him through dialogue.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you romance multiple characters in BG3?

How to avoid combat completely

You don’t need to lift a finger. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At the beginning of the dialogue with Yurgir, select any choices that are related to Raphael and the contract he agreed to. Get him to share the details of that contract and then ask why he wanted the Dark Justiciars dead.

If you pass a skill check, a persuasion dialogue option appears that says: “The lyrics are a trick. You’ve always had an audience – your followers. Get rid of them.” Passing a Persuasion check of 19 results in Yurgir killing his followers.

Another Persuasion check, this time of 21, results in him killing his pet displacer, and a final Persuasion check of 21 results in Yurgir defeating him—leaving you free to loot to your heart’s content without lifting a finger.

Even if you don’t pass all the checks, getting rid of his followers or his pet makes the fight easier, and you can use the tactics above to defeat him.

About the author