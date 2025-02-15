Should you help Captain Trevik in Avowed Precious Light walkthrough

You will meet interesting people in Dawnshore as you explore Avowed, and some are more helpful than others. A notable person you have an encounter with is Captain Trevik, a smuggler who you can choose to help regarding luminous adra they’re hunting down for the animancer Sapiento de Falva.

Your primary goal is to return the luminous adra back to Sapiento de Falva, but Captain Trevik has his hands full on trying to get it back to another party: Captain Bardatto. When speaking with Trevik, you discover the luminous adra they originally had belonged to the Vailian Trading Company, but it was lost during a voyage, and they need to get it back to Captain Bardatto. You have the choice to help Captain Trevik to assist him with Captain Bardatto, or you can take it from him to give to Sapiento in Avowed.

What happens when you help Captain Trevik in Avowed?

You can talk with Captain Trevik to make a deal on his behalf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you initially Captain Trevik, he’ll share his story about how he took the adra from the trading company but later lost it at sea attempting to cross the Deadfire. Now, he owes them new adra and plans to take it to Bardatto rather than working with Sapiento.

There are three choices you can go with after hearing Trevik’s story, and how you decide to handle it comes down to what rewards you want to receive.

You can choose to take the adra and speak with Captain Bardatto

You can choose to not help Captain Trevik, and take the adra by force

You can trick Captain Trevik about helping him, but instead take the adra to Sapiento

When you agree to deal with Captain Bardatto, Trevik tells you they’re waiting to meet Usher’s Hand to the east of Paradis. You can find Bardatto and several armed guards protecting her when you go there. As you might expect, a fight can easily break out during this quest in Avowed.

If you choose the third option and trick Captain Trevik, you’ll receive the rewards as if you fought Bardatto without having to fight her. However, for those who want to help Trevik, you’ll need to seek out Bardatto and talk with her.

Track down Captain Bardatto to see if the two of you can come to an understanding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A handful of troops surround Captain Bardatto and a large bear, waiting for Trevik to appear. When you show up instead of Trevik, she’s sure you spoke with Trevik and are attempting to negotiate on his behalf. She’ll explain how Trevik and his crew stole the adra and are there to collect what belongs to the Vailian Trading Company rightfully. If you have the adra on you, you can give it to her, saving Trevik, but Sapiento won’t receive it.

There are two major pathways you can go with when speaking with Bardatto during this portion of the mission. However, you have dialogue options to negotiate with her.

You can choose to attack Bardatto outright, fighting her and her guards

You can choose to strike a deal with Bardatto, trading the adra for coin

However, if you decide to challenge Bardatto, a rough fight breaks out, and you’ll have to defeat her. This is the same area where you had to find the Cartographer, and you might be familiar with the terrain during this encounter.

It’s a harrowing encounter with each Bardatto group member being a tier two combatant, and she’s a tier two, rank three difficulty. You’ll want to have weapons and armor that are at least Fine quality to stand a chance, and even then, it can prove tricky depending on the difficulty of the game. Alternatively, to avoid a fight to save Trevik, you can make a deal with Bardatto for the adra, which gives you 500 coins. This saves Trevik’s life, but you miss out on getting the reward from Sapiento in Avowed.

For those who fought against Bardatto, you’ll remove the Vailian Trading Company off Trevik and can give the adra to Sapiento. You can find them in Paradis, which rewards you for your actions. You’ll receive 300 coins and The Fantastic Alembic trinket, an item you can wear when you drink a potion in Avowed and it clears you of all Accumulations you receive during a battle and 977 experience points.

What happens when you steal the luminous adra from Trevik in Avowed?

The alternative is a more direct approach to dealing with Captain Trevik and his crew. You’ll be able to choose to attack him rather than trying to help. You’ll have to clear out the remaining bandits in the immediate area, along with Trevik, a boss encounter like when fighting against Bardatto. Upon defeating Trevik, the adra won’t be far away in the camp. You can grab it and return it to Sapiento, who will give you the same reward you’d get if you return the adra after helping Trevik and his crew.

Should you help Captain Trevik or take the luminous adra in Avowed?

Get The Fantastic Alembic trinket for completing the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helping Captain Trevik is a more challenging route between the two options, but you get more rewards for fighting against Bardatto. You get the same rewards from Sapiento each time, and you’ll get the experience points and coins for defeating Bardatto and her crew.

Alternatively, choosing to help Trevik and speaking with Bardatto allows you to make a deal with Bardatto. She offers you more coins, but you miss out on the trinket from Sapiento. If you don’t plan to wear the trinket, receiving more money from Bardatto in Avowed is better. You’ll still have to speak with Sapiento after you make a deal with Bardatto, where you can choose to lie to him or tell him the truth.

