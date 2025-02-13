How to find the Cartographer in Dawnshore in Avowed

When you arrive at Claviger’s Landing in Dawnshore, you have to cover a lot of ground in Avowed. Not only do you have to track down the missing Aedyran ambassador, but Sanza, a local cartographer, wants your help find his missing assistant.

Sanza explains that his assistant helped him create a proper map for the Living Lands. Because these are uncharted regions, there’s a lot of territory to uncover. Unfortunately, as Kai mentions, it’s a dangerous location, and people often go missing in the wild. When speaking with Sanza, accepting his quest to track down the missing Cartographer will take time, and you should expect to encounter several dangerous enemies along the way. We’ll be helping you complete Mapping the Living Lands: Dawnshore quest to find the missing Cartographer in Dawnshore in Avowed.

Where to find missing Cartographer in Avowed

Go through Geirmund’s letter to learn where you can find them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get this quest by speaking to Sanza to the north of Claviger’s Landing before you venture into Ivona’s Threshold to look for the ambassador. Sanza explains where his assistant, Geirmund, went on the other side of Paradis, to the east. Unfortunately, that’s in a different direction from where you’re going, but that’s okay. You can’t access this portion of the quest for quite some time, and you’re better off focusing on the main quest until you save the ambassador and gain access to Paradis.

After you’ve done that, go to the north of Ondra’s Reach. If you read the letter Geirmund shared with Sanza, Geirmund explains he’s investigating several ruins in Usher’s Hand. You can find this in the Southern Embrace region, east of Paradis. It’s not too far from the city’s walls, but it’s still a dangerous location in Avowed.

You’ll want to make sure you have suitable equipment before adventuring over here, such as a tier two weapon, as many enemies in this area won’t take much damage unless you have a Fine quality weapon. If you don’t, taking them down is a challenge, and you’ll enter The Beyond several times before you can find Geirmund. If you haven’t found a weapon like that yet, it’s worth it to upgrade your current weapons at your camp.

Head to the east of Paradis to find Geirmund in the ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive there, several ruins and skeleton enemies await you. A handful of these foes are tier one, but several, such as an archer and a monk, are rank two. Use a Fine quality weapon to defeat them or attempt to defeat them after dealing with the other skeletons. The tier two archer appears in this first wave of foes, and taking them out should be a priority.

You can find Geirmund’s map next to his body. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you defeat the skeletons, head up the rocks to the northern region of the ruins to find Geirmund’s body. He didn’t make the expedition. However, you can find his map on the ground. Grab it, and you can bring it back to Sanza, who is waiting to buy it off you.

How to find Sanza in Avowed

Sanza’s shop is in the north part of Paradis, in the High Market district. This is the nicer area of the city in Avowed, with more expensive shops, but better equipment and items you can purchase. You can only get into this area after you rescue the ambassador and save him from the Overgrown Frontier region. After you do this, he gives you access to the rest of Paradis, including the High Market.

You can find Sanza’s map shop to the right of the High Market entrance. Head over there and explain what happened to his assistant. Although he’s sad to learn of their passing, he’s grateful for the map, wrapping up the Mapping the Living Lands: Dawnshore quest in Avowed.

