Avowed crafting guide: How to upgrade items, all crafting materials, and more

Crafting in Avowed is vital to survival, and failing to upgrade your gear will result in a swift end to your adventure. To make it easier to understand the process, we’ve outlined everything you need to know.

Weapons and armor are both available to upgrade in Avowed, providing boosts to your damage output and improving your defense to aid your survival in combat. If your gear isn’t up to the required level, your companions will quickly make you aware that your gear needs improving.

Whether you’re just starting out on your adventure or are looking for tips on how to obtain more crafting materials, this guide has everything you need to know.

How to upgrade items in Avowed

Upgrade regularly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upgrading items in Avowed can only be done at a Party Camp. However, you can fast travel to a Party Camp you have discovered from any location and can then exit back to where you teleported from—so you can avoid making the long journey from scratch.

Inside a Party Camp, look for the tent with an axe on a rectangular box beneath a red tarp—to the right of the Party Stash and the left of the Enchanting Station.

Approach the Workbench and hit the interact button to bring up two tabs. The first tab shows the equipment you have in your inventory, along with the upgrade materials required to advance it to the next tier. You can also dismantle any equipment you are not using to receive crafting materials to use.

The second tab is the Crafting tab, where you combine materials to make a higher-tier material. You can also downgrade materials in case you need items from a lower tier.

When you have enough materials to craft the next upgrade for your equipment, hit the upgrade button to improve the quality of your gear. You can see exactly what changes will be made with each upgrade in the comparison window at the top of the page.

How to get crafting materials in Avowed

Crafting materials in Avowed are, fortunately, fairly regularly encountered and there will always be an ample supply available. There are a variety of ways to obtain crafting materials, which we’ve outlined below.

Looting: Defeated enemies and discovered chests often provide crafting materials as rewards. You can also loot plants in the environment, like Paradisan Ladder and Hylea’s Talon.

Defeated enemies and discovered chests often provide crafting materials as rewards. You can also loot plants in the environment, like Paradisan Ladder and Hylea’s Talon. Quest rewards: Completing side quests can provide crafting materials as a reward upon completion.

Completing side quests can provide crafting materials as a reward upon completion. Dismantling equipment: Any equipment looted that you don’t use can be dismantled for crafting materials.

Any equipment looted that you don’t use can be dismantled for crafting materials. Merchants: Merchants often sell crafting materials, although the supply they have is limited.

Utilize all of the methods above to secure a constant supply of crafting materials, though the most important is dismantling equipment you are not using, as this can often provide higher-tier crafting materials.

All Avowed crafting materials

Crafting materials in Avowed are separated by tiers and are often available in different regions. For example, Paradisan Ladder can be harvested from plants in Dawnshore, but after traveling to Emerald Stair, you’ll only be able to find Hylea’s Talon plants for upgrades.

Lower ranks of crafting materials can be combined to make a higher tier with a four-for-one return. As you improve your gear, more crafting materials will be required, so it’s wise to make sure you’re constantly looting enemies and chests.

A full list of all the crafting materials in Avowed is below. We’ll add to this article if we discover additional materials.

Name Tier How to craft Loot location Paradisan Ladder Basic N/A Dawnshore Hylea’s Talon Fine 4 Paradisan Ladder Emerald Stair Admeth’s Wyrt Exceptional 4 Hylea’s Talon Shatterscarp Cave Coral Superb 4 Admeth’s Wyrt Galawain’s Tusks Bloodwrithe Toadstool Legendary 4 Cave Coral TBC Softwood Branch Basic N/A Dawnshore Hardwood Branch Fine 4 Softwood Branch Emerald Stair Petrified Wood Branch Exceptional 4 Hardwood Branch Shatterscarp Blackwood Branch Superb 4 Petrified Wood Branch Galawain’s Tusks Glasswood Branch Legendary 4 Blackwood Branch TBC Iron Chunk Basic N/A Dawnshore Steel Chunk Fine 4 Iron Chunk Emerald Stair White Steel Chunk Exceptional 4 Steel Chunk Shatterscarp Living Steel Superb 4 White Steel Chunk Galawain’s Tusks Living Steel Chunk Legendary 4 Living Steel TBC Pelt Basic N/A Dawnshore Tanned Hide Fine 4 Pelt Emerald Stair Stelgaer Leather Exceptional 4 Tanned Hide Shatterscarp Balarok Skin Superb 4 Stelgaer Leather Galawain’s Tusks Adra Fine N/A Dawnshore Awakened Adra Exceptional 4 Adra Emerald Stair Corrupted Adra Superb 4 Awakened Adra Shatterscarp Adra Ban Legendary 4 Corrupted Adra Galawain’s Tusks

