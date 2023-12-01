Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Ubisoft Plus?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will take players on a journey across the previously unseen Western Frontier of Pandora—but can Ubisoft Plus subscribers get access to the game?

Ubisoft’s open-world adventure set in James Cameron’s universe is one of the last remaining big releases of 2023 and will cap off a great year for gaming.

But with players likely having splashed the cash on a wealth of releases in 2023, can you save money by playing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora with a Ubisoft Plus subscription? We have the answer.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Ubisoft Plus?

You’ll also get extra bonuses. Image via Ubisoft

Yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available for Ubisoft Plus subscribers to play when the game is released on Dec. 7, 2023.

Ubisoft Plus provides access to the latest releases from Ubisoft immediately when they are released and the game library currently lists Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as “coming soon”—and provides the Ultimate edition of the game.

With the Ultimate Edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, players will receive the game, a pre-order bonus consisting of the Child of Two Worlds Pack, a Season Pass for additional story content when released, and the Ultimate Pack.

For those who haven’t subscribed to Ubisoft Plus, you can do so whenever you like for a monthly price of $14.99 and the subscription is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Series X|S. There are currently no free trials available for the Ubisoft Plus service.

You can, however, cancel your subscription at any time and can then renew later down the line—so if you’re only keen on using the service for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you can complete the game and then resubscribe next year when the DLC is released.

Otherwise, you can continue your Ubisoft Plus subscription to play games like Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and The Crew Motorfest, as well as new releases like Skull and Bones and Prince of Persia The Lost Crown when they release in 2024.