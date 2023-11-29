What’s in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Pack?

The Ultimate Pack for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora comes with special items that should make Pandora even more of a paradise.

Stepping into the plains of Pandora, fans of the successful series will experience a new side of Avatar never-before-seen. What better way to do that than by getting the Ultimate Pack on top of everything else?

We’ve already seen the special pre-order bonuses that come with securing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora early. But if you’ve got a case of the Avatar blues, then take a look at the Ultimate Pack and what you have to look forward to.

Everything in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Pack

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora allows you to style and profile. Image via Ubisoft

Securing yourself the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Pack will guarantee you the Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack and the Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack—each brimming with customizable attire items.

Here’s everything included in the Ultimate Pack in full, per Ubisoft:

Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack One banshee cosmetic set One character cosmetic set One premium weapon skin

Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack One character gear set One unique weapon



As you can see, you’ll be able to kit out your main character with various outfits and different looks for your weapons. While they are fairly routine bonus items, they should be good to have as extras regardless.

How to get the Ultimate Pack for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The best way to get the Ultimate Pack for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is to buy one of the game’s super special editions: the Ultimate Edition and the Collector’s Edition.

Make no mistake, these are the most expensive versions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. If you’re only really looking for the base experience itself, you’ll probably miss out on the Ultimate Pack.