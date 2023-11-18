There are three editions to choose from.

Ready to return to Pandora and explore the vast Na’Vi wilderness? There are three All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora editions for players to choose from, each with their unique packs and prices. You’ll mostly get cosmetics and a weapon no matter the edition you choose.

Avatar‘s world has enchanted many as the highest-grossing movie of all time, and now, players can explore and immerse themselves in Pandara as a Na’vi in Ubisoft’s All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order bonuses

Which pack do you choose? Image via Ubisoft.

There are three editions for players to choose from: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate, but there is only one pre-order bonus—The Child of Two Worlds pack. It only includes a character cosmetic set and a premium weapon skin.

The pre-order bonus is featured in all three editions if you purchase Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora before Dec. 7. All editions feature the same perks for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Here is what is included in each Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora edition beyond the pre-order bonus.

Standard Edition

Price: $69.99

$69.99 Includes: Base Game Child of Two Worlds pack



Gold Edition

Price: $109.99

$109.99 Includes: Base Game Child of Two Worlds pack Season Pass



Ultimate Edition

Price: $69.99

$69.99 Includes: Base Game Child of Two Worlds pack Season Pass Ultimate Pack Digital Collectibles



The Ultimate Pack includes the Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack—a character cosmetic Set, a premium weapon skin, and one Banshee (Ikran) cosmetic set—plus the Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack: a character gear Set and a unique weapon.

The Digital Collectibles is in the plural, but it only includes an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Digital Artbook you can download.