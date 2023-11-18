All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order bonuses

There are three editions to choose from.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora promotional art showing the main protagonist.
Image via Ubisoft

Ready to return to Pandora and explore the vast Na’Vi wilderness? There are three All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora editions for players to choose from, each with their unique packs and prices. You’ll mostly get cosmetics and a weapon no matter the edition you choose.

Avatar‘s world has enchanted many as the highest-grossing movie of all time, and now, players can explore and immerse themselves in Pandara as a Na’vi in Ubisoft’s All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order bonuses

A character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora faces off against a pack of Viperwolves.
Which pack do you choose? Image via Ubisoft.

There are three editions for players to choose from: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate, but there is only one pre-order bonus—The Child of Two Worlds pack. It only includes a character cosmetic set and a premium weapon skin.

The pre-order bonus is featured in all three editions if you purchase Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora before Dec. 7. All editions feature the same perks for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Here is what is included in each Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora edition beyond the pre-order bonus.

Standard Edition

  • Price: $69.99
  • Includes:
    • Base Game
    • Child of Two Worlds pack

Gold Edition

  • Price: $109.99
  • Includes:
    • Base Game
    • Child of Two Worlds pack
    • Season Pass

Related

What’s included in the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass
Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have early access?

Ultimate Edition

  • Price: $69.99
  • Includes:
    • Base Game
    • Child of Two Worlds pack
    • Season Pass
    • Ultimate Pack
    • Digital Collectibles

The Ultimate Pack includes the Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack—a character cosmetic Set, a premium weapon skin, and one Banshee (Ikran) cosmetic set—plus the Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack: a character gear Set and a unique weapon.

The Digital Collectibles is in the plural, but it only includes an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Digital Artbook you can download.

Author

Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.

Latest Articles