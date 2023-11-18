Ready to return to Pandora and explore the vast Na’Vi wilderness? There are three All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora editions for players to choose from, each with their unique packs and prices. You’ll mostly get cosmetics and a weapon no matter the edition you choose.
Avatar‘s world has enchanted many as the highest-grossing movie of all time, and now, players can explore and immerse themselves in Pandara as a Na’vi in Ubisoft’s All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order bonuses
There are three editions for players to choose from: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate, but there is only one pre-order bonus—The Child of Two Worlds pack. It only includes a character cosmetic set and a premium weapon skin.
The pre-order bonus is featured in all three editions if you purchase Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora before Dec. 7. All editions feature the same perks for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Here is what is included in each Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora edition beyond the pre-order bonus.
Standard Edition
- Price: $69.99
- Includes:
- Base Game
- Child of Two Worlds pack
Gold Edition
- Price: $109.99
- Includes:
- Base Game
- Child of Two Worlds pack
- Season Pass
Ultimate Edition
- Price: $69.99
- Includes:
- Base Game
- Child of Two Worlds pack
- Season Pass
- Ultimate Pack
- Digital Collectibles
The Ultimate Pack includes the Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack—a character cosmetic Set, a premium weapon skin, and one Banshee (Ikran) cosmetic set—plus the Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack: a character gear Set and a unique weapon.
The Digital Collectibles is in the plural, but it only includes an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Digital Artbook you can download.