How to get Cloud Spitter Seed in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Cloud Spitter Seeds are a harvesting ingredient and occasional quest item that can prove difficult to gather in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

For many ingredients in this game, harvesting is as simple as finding a node and completing the simple gathering mini-game by pulling in the correct direction. However, that is not the case for the Cloud Spitter Seed—and if you don’t know the trick to getting this ingredient, your odds of finding a Seed are basically non-existent. This guide will walk you through how to find and harvest Cloud Spitter Seeds as well as where you can find Superior and Exquisite variants.

How to harvest Cloud Spitter Seeds in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Cloud Spitter Seeds are one of those resources that, like Blaze Fruit, are only a part of a larger whole. This means that you cannot find Cloud Spitter Seeds as you wander through Pandora—rather, you need to be looking for the plant that they come from. In this case, the plant that the seeds come from is conveniently called a Cloud Spitter. Odds are you’ve already Inspected a Cloud Spitter with your Na’vi Senses, which means that the entry in the Hunter’s Guide can be found under Flora or by sorting by region and selecting Upper Plains. If you haven’t yet found and inspected a Cloud Spitter, all you need to do is head to the center of the Upper Plains.

Where to find Cloud Spitters

Cloud Spitters can be found in the Upper Plains throughout the Windswept Grasslands Biome. The Windswept Grasslands is one of the largest Biomes in the Upper Plains and takes up most of the middle section of the Upper Plains, which in turn means that Cloud Spitters can be found in abundance. However, harvesting Cloud Spitter Seeds isn’t as simple as finding a Cloud Spitter.

Sounds simple enough, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Cloud Spitter Seed

Once you have found a Cloud Spitter, you need to be ready to essentially play fetch and track a moving object through the air. As you approach a Cloud Spitter, it will spit a seed into the air, which soars for about 30 meters before landing. You can easily see the seed as it soars through the air, but once it lands, it might as well be invisible unless you’re within five feet of it, so it is very important that you’re ready to track the seed through the air as you approach a Cloud Spitter.

Pull! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The shape of the Cloud Spitter plant makes it apparent where the seed will be launched from, and I recommend approaching the plant accordingly so that you can simply look up and continue walking or running in the same direction you were already moving. If you have to turn around to locate the seed in the air, the chances of missing its trajectory become much higher.

After the seed launches, look up and locate the short plume of smoke that it leaves behind in a trail. Simply run towards the stream, and you will see it land after 30 meters or so. Once you arrive at the Cloud Spitter Seed, you can harvest it just like any other ingredient in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Cloud Spitter Seeds must be pulled straight down on the harvesting circle to get the Pristine bonus.

bonus. Dry is the ideal gathering condition for Cloud Spitter Seeds.

If you approach a Cloud Spitter on the back of your Ikran, the seed will still be launched—however, I found that while you can reach it faster, it becomes easier to lose track of the landing place because of the third person view. Personally, I recommend doing the whole process by foot to minimize the room for error.

How to get Exquisite Cloud Spitter Seeds

Most of the time, it’s not my priority to find Exquisite cooking ingredients, but Cloud Spitter Seeds are special. During the Celebration Mural side quest, you will be tasked with finding an Exquisite Cloud Spitter Seed, and this actually caused me quite a headache. Why? Because of the area that Exquisite Cloud Spitter Seeds can be found—the Weeping Steps.

How to find the Weeping Steps

The Hunter’s Guide tells you that Exquisite Cloud Spitter Seeds are found in the Weeping Steps, which is all good and nice… except that most players won’t have already discovered the Weeping Steps location on the map, as no main story quests will ever bring you there. There is a location called the Weeping Gorge on the northeast corner of the Upper Plains that sort of has something you could interpret as steps within it—this location is NOT the Weeping Steps. It is a totally different area that is nowhere near the Weeping Gorge.

The Weeping Steps are located on the southwestern portion of the Upper Plains, and will almost certainly be undiscovered if you haven’t already gone there specifically in search of Exquisite Cloud Spitter Seeds. When I discovered the location myself, it was only after deciding I was going to scour every inch of the Upper Plains until I found the Weeping Steps.

Took longer than I care to admit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to locate Exquisite Cloud Spitter Seeds in the Weeping Steps

The fetching process of gathering Cloud Spitter Seeds doesn’t change at all for Exquisite variants—it’s still just a matter of approaching a plant and chasing after the seed. To get an Exquisite Cloud Spitter Seed, you just need to be within the Weeping Steps and then use Na’vi Senses to check the rarity of any given Cloud Spitter. Exquisite Cloud Spitters will have a golden outline.

If you are inside of the Weeping Steps and are only finding Superior Cloud Spitters, then you need to destroy more RDA facilities. As you improve Air Quality on Pandora by taking out RDA outposts, you will receive more and more passive bonuses—several of which increase the spawn rate of Exquisite ingredients. Check out this guide on finding Exquisite ingredients for a more comprehensive look at which Air Quality tiers are most important for getting Exquisite ingredients.