Where to find the Weeping Steps in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Navigating the map in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can be a difficult task and you may be wondering where you can find the Weeping Steps.

With the giant map in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora spread across three regions, and areas not unlocking until you have explored them to “unfog” the map, finding specific locations is not an easy endeavor. You don’t need to worry though as we’re here to help you locate the Weeping Steps in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora with our trusty guide.

Weeping Steps location in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora The Weeping Steps location can be found just north of Step’s Cradle in the Upper Plains region of the map. Just north of Step’s Cradle. Screenshot by Dot Esports. If you have yet to travel to Step’s Cradle, you can find this area by heading east from The Celebration Valley—the first area of the Upper Plains you will explore while completing the main story progression.

Alternatively, head southwest of the main camp in the Upper Plains. You’ll know when you’ve reached the area as you’ll see huge floating rocks, but you should remain careful as there are several RDA Facilities and Installments nearby.

If you happen to be spotted by aerial enemies, you can use the wind tunnels nearby to receive a huge speed boost, or you can directly engage after collecting the Screech Ancestor Ability located nearby.

The area also provides several collectibles to gather, including Tarsyu Saplings and Bellsprig, and you can also boost your air quality level by taking down the nearby RDA Installations and Facilities. However, you should make sure you are at the required Combat Strength.