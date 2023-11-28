Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora map size: How big is the world?

The moon of Pandora is opening up for exploration in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—but how large is the map?

Ubisoft’s open-world adventure is rapidly approaching its release date of Dec. 7, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions about the game. While we’ve seen gameplay and a preview of the story, details on the map remain scarce.

So how big is the world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and how much of it is explorable? We’ve done some digging.

How big is the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora map?

Over land and sea (and Leicester). Image via Ubisoft

While no details have been released yet about the map size in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora or its layout, there have been some hints at just how big the world will be.

Speaking to Screen Rant, producer Jon Landau explained how the original vision for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora had far less action and an entirely different balance. While that changed as the development cycle continued, a lot of those aspects remain—and there was one quote in particular that hinted at the size of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Detailing how there’s plenty of exploration in the game and how players can carve out their own story, he provided an example of flying a banshee “50 kilometers away” and landing “in a place no one has ever been to”—though there are clues to find in the environment.

Whether that was simply a throwaway comment remains to be seen, though it would be strange to use 50km as an example if the map size was not that large. To put the figure to some comparison with other Ubisoft titles, the playable area in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage was 13km², which was dwarfed by the 140km² map size of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla—which boasts the largest map in the series.

We’ve already seen some comparisons between Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and some Far Cry titles, where the largest map in the series is the 88km² of the Island of Yara in Far Cry 6, though that size included the ocean.

Hopefully, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will boast a map big enough to go toe-to-toe with other titles from Ubisoft, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out.