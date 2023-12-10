How to complete Finding Home Part One in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are plenty of side quests and missions to complete in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but few are as confusing as Finding Home Part One.

The Finding Home side quests in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have you scouring the map for specific locations, and unlike other missions and quests, you need to use your own navigation skills, as you are not directed toward what you are looking for.

This can make it particularly tricky, especially if you’ve yet to explore the full map, but we’ve compiled all the information you need here to complete Finding Home Part One.

How to start Finding Home Part One in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Your quest begins here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Finding Home Part One side quest, hack the Computer Terminal just north of the Cocoon Hills, near the Eject Ancestor Skill.

Once you have located the Computer Terminal, equip SID and complete the hack. Doing so will unlock the Work Order, which will show you an image you need to locate. Head to the Shadow Wood domain, near the center of the Tangled Stream.

Shadow Wood location in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Look for the large island. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Shadow Wood domain is located on the western side of Kinglor Forest. Once you have located the domain, zoom in and find the Tangled Stream. If you’ve already explored the area, the Solitude Station Lab is the quickest point to fast travel from.

If the area is still fogged, start at the Hometree and head southwest until you reach the Shadow Wood domain, or travel south from Gossamer Lakes. Be careful, as the area is full of RDA facilities and enemies will shoot on sight.

Once you’ve cleared the map, look for the large island pictured above. When you arrive, the game will help you navigate to your target location when you use your Na’vi vision.

Land at the cabin you are directed to, and head inside. Use your Na’vi vision to quickly identify the location of the Comic Book, which will be shown in blue, and pick up the item to complete the quest.