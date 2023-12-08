How to equip SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Players have plenty of tools and weapons in their arsenal in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but the SID tool is one of the most handy devices you will obtain.

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the SID can be used once you are up close and personal with objectives that require hacking electronic devices—either disabling them completely or immobilizing them temporarily, making it much easier to achieve your task.

However, how exactly do you use this handy tool? We’ve got all the answers you need.

How to use SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

A helpful tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can equip SID at any time by pressing the relevant button on your controller: LB + Y for Xbox Series X|S, R1 + Triangle for PlayStation 5, 5 on keyboard.

SID can be used to hack devices in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, like turrets and RDA mechs, as well as tracking wiring to identify the exact area that requires a fix—which you mainly do when activating Research Stations.

Whenever you find yourself in a situation where SID can be used, a prompt will appear in the bottom-right corner of the screen, showing a tool and a wrench. Equip SID, then use the triggers on a controller or follow the Q and E button prompts on PC to control the frequency—you need the two circles to overlap to gain access to the device.

Once you’ve successfully tuned the frequency, a hacking minigame will begin. You need to move the cursor across the white lines to the end point, identified by a green dot in a white circle. Some are harder than others with locks to unlock, which you can do by moving your cursor to them or avoiding the lines when they turn to zigzags—which will send you back to the beginning if hit.

When following wiring, equip SID and follow the wires to their source. Usually you then need to interact with the object, though sometimes you are simply be tasked with destroying it.