Assassin’s Creed Shadows: How to pay respect at shrines

There are a handful of shrines you can find throughout your journey in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. You might find shrines that provide you with a buff, while you can pay respect at other shrines to earn a Knowledge Point.

When you arrive at a specific sacred place, you will need to locate and pay respect to a handful of shrines to complete this objective. It can be a bit confusing on how you do this and how you respect these specific locations. There is also a difference between the shrines found at monasteries and those found throughout the world. Here’s what you need to know about how to pay respect at shrines in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to find shrines in AC Shadows

There are shrine locations throughout this area that you have to find to pray to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are notable landmarks in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, such as Sumiyoshi Shrine, where you’ll have to locate the shrines within this area and pay respect to them. These shrines are not available for you to find on your map. Instead, you have to explore the area and get close to these locations before they reveal themselves. They have a icon above them as you get close, indicating that you can approach these areas.

When you get close to these shrines, icons appear in front of them to help make these locations stand out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you approach any of these shrines, make your way to the front of them where you will see an icon floating in the air. As you approach, you’ll see an interaction button where you can pay respect to this shrine. Naoe will go through a brief animation where she approaches the shrine, bows to it, and shows the proper respect that anyone who visits these religious sites would offer. It’s a quick animation, but these icons can be easy to miss if you’re running around these areas trying to find specific shrines.

Interact with the shrines to complete the animation, paying respect to them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Depending on the monastery you visit in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you may need to visit two or three shrines before completing the area. Similar to the Lost Pages you have to track down after you find the last one to complete the animation, you’ll receive the Knowledge Point, giving you a chance to unlock a new ability for your character.

There are other shrines you can find throughout your journey in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. These are different from the shrines you find where you have to pay respect. However, the animation to pray at them and pay your respect is the same. You’ll pay your respect to them as you usually would, and then you receive a buff that lasts for a decent amount of time.

The random shrines you can find are on the side of the road, but they don’t have symbols in front of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The shrines outside of monasteries do not appear on your larger map, and they don’t grant Knowledge Points. You’ll have to keep your eyes up while riding on horseback to catch them. Although their buffs don’t last forever, they’re a great help to you if you want to grab them and then fast travel to an enemy fortress anywhere on the map that you haven’t cleared out.

