Track down the Executioner to discover where you have to go next to defeat Wada Koretake, crossing him off The Onryo group.

To defeat Wada Koretake, a member of The Onryo, in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you have to complete a handful of quests to learn about their whereabouts. In The Killing Field quest, you’ll be tasked with tracking down The Executioner to learn the next clue about Koretake.

The Killing Field requires you to sneak into a camp to avoid being detected and save the villagers who have been captured. There are a few ways you can go about this, but you’ll also have to find this exact location before you get there. You’ll receive a handful of clues to help narrow your search. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Killing Field in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to find the Executioner in Assassins’s Creed Shadows

Keep to the west of Amagasaki Castle to find The Executioner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you receive The Killing Field quest, you will get a handful of clues to track down the Executioner, who is out dispensing justice for Oda Nobunaga.

He is in Izumi Settsu

He is west of Amagasaki

He is at Nanatsumatsu

You’re looking for a landmark in Izumi Settsu named Nanatsumatsu, a location hidden from you until you get close to it. You can find it west of Amagasaki. For those who have completed Stolen Faith, it’s a landmark near Nunobiki Falls, where you met with Mitsumune. You can use the Nakayama Watchtower to narrow down this location and keep west of Amagasaki, a large stronghold that we wouldn’t recommend you explore yet due to how many guards patrol it.

You can find Nanatsumatsu to the east of Nakayama Peak. It’s a small village overran and attacked by The Executioner and his guards. When you get close to this location, Naoe shares that getting too close and being detected could harm the villagers that these soldiers took hostage. Your best bet is to stick to the village’s east side and climb a nearby tree to gain a vantage point. From here, you can stick to the shadows and dispatch the guards one by one before reaching The Executioner.

How to defeat the Executioner in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Use the tree on the east side to jump into the camp without being spotted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting from the tree on the east side of Nanatsumatsu, jump into the haystack to take out the first guard. You can then make your way north into the bushes and dispatch the marksman inside the building, your actions obscured by the banner wall. Round the west side of the building, take out the guards protecting The Executioner, and proceed to the trenches behind him. You might have to use your whistle to lure any patrolling guards closer to your position. But if you stick to the bushes, you can easily hide the bodies to avoid alerting the entire camp.

After you’ve dealt with as many guards behind The Executioner as you can, sneak behind him to perform an Assassinate action. It won’t defeat him, but you’ll be able to take out at least two health bars, significantly reducing the damage you have to deal to beat him.

Take out The Executioner’s guards to make short work of him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The battle shouldn’t take too long against The Executioner without any guards to attack you. The Executioner has a handful of unblockable moves he can use against you, but traditionally sticks with the moves you can parry and get him into a Vulnerable state. When you defeat The Executioner, you’ll be able to read the letter he has him revealing that Wada Koretake is hiding at Amagasaki Castle, which explains why so many guards protect this location.

You can now start the quest Wada Koretake by talking to Kyonyo to the east of Amagasaki Castle, taking out an essential member of The Onyro.

