How to get Scouts fast and use them in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The scouts you use in Assassin’s Creed Shadows are a good way to learn more about the precise location you need to discover a mission. You can use them to unveil the map, or gather up resources for you while they’re not busy.

The amount of scouts you add to your hideout comes down to you story progression, along with how much time you put into recruiting new members. There’s a chance you might not recruit every member that can join your cause, but if you’re looking to get the most from your scouts, these are a huge priority. Here’s what you need to know about how to get scouts quickly and how to use them in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to get more scouts in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

You can get more scouts as you expand the story and meet more people. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You first unlock more scouts by progressing the main story of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and by building and upgrading the Study in your hideout.

As you get further in the story, more allies and potential friends become available to you as you meet them during pivotal moments. For example, when you defeat Wada Koretake, a member of the The Onryo group, you encounter Yaya along the way. Yaya is a warrior monk who assists in the assault against Wada, and helps you reach him.

When the battle is over, you have the opportunity to side with Mitsumune or against him when it comes to attempting to kill the prisoners. For those who want to side with Yaya, going against Mitsumune and offering them mercy is the best idea. From here, you’ll unlock the “The Stray Dogs” quest and have another chance to show mercy to several thieves who stole from Yaya. If you choose to show mercy to the thieves, Yaya will accept your invitation to join you, adding another scout to your ranks.

The deeper you delve into the story, the more opportunities you have to recruit additional people to join your ranks, thereby expanding your prestige and the number of scouts you can call to assist you. You can also increase the amount of scouts working at your hideout by expanding and upgrading the Study building.

How to use scouts in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Highlight a specific area to narrow down the quest marker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re ready to use any of your scouts, you can accept any of the available missions you’ve collected and follow the clues from the dropdown menu. You should see the option to Scout Objective underneath the quest tab. If you don’t see this, you won’t be able to use your scouts during this portion of the quest, unfortunately. You’ll have to rely on the clues. If you do see the Scout Objective option, click it to bring up a large, highlighted aura.

This aura shows the radius of how far out the scouts are going to search for this objective. At the bottom of your map page, you have the choice to increase the amount of scouts you want to devote to the project. The more scouts you use, the larger the radius becomes, increasing your chances of potentially finding the specific mission objective you need to locate.

When you do find your objective, a marker appears on the map. You’ll now know the precise area you need to go to continue the quest, bringing you one step closer to finishing this larger story in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Scouts are an optional choice. You don’t have to use them if you’d rather rely on the notes to give you more context on where you need to go. If a season passes and you don’t use all of your scouts at least once, the ones that were not used gather up supplies. You can collect those supplies when you visit the hideout to retrieve them.

