Not everyone wants to return to war and face off against Oda Nobunaga in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. As you build up your army to take down certain members of The Onryo, you’ll encounter the Stolen Faith quest, where you’ll be convincing Mitsumune to join your cause.

In the Stolen Faith quest, you must track down Mitsumune and his group of rebels. After you track them down, the next step is to gain their trust and bring them to your side. You can do that by completing a specific task for them, but it won’t be easy as you have to locate a statue and sneak through a small village. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Stolen Faith in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to find Mitsumune in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Mitsumune is at a waterfall to the west of Senri Hills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin this Stolen Faith quest, you have to track down Mitsumune. His exact location won’t be shared with you, but you have a handful of clues to help you track down where he’s made camp with his troops.

He is in Izumi Settsu

He is north of Amagasaki

He camps at Nunobiki Falls

If you’re looking at the open map in Shadows, the location you need to visit is the river to the west of Senri Hills. You can use the viewpoint at the center of these hills to make it easier, and there’s a viewpoint next to Nunobiki Falls. You can mark it on your map after highlighting it using any of the nearby viewpoints and make your way there on foot. When you arrive, Mitsumune is at the base of the waterfall with his troops, and there is a waypoint above his head indicating you can speak with him.

When you speak with Mitsumune, he’ll share that his troops are loyal but tired, and they’ve had a statue stolen from them that they were guarding. Bandits took it in a nearby village, and if you want to improve your chances of working with Mitsumune and his troops, reacquiring this statue would be the best way to do this.

How to find the stolen statue in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The statue Mitsumune was guarding was stolen by bandits and taken east. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to tracking down Mitsumune, you can use a handful of clues to learn about the statue’s exact location where bandits stole it.

It was taken to Senri Hills

It is at Toneyama Post Town

It is guarded by bandits

It’s a town to the east of Senri Hills. If you make your way to the viewpoint at this location named Koyana Ruins, you should be able to see it a short distance away. There are multiple bandits patrolling its exterior and interior. There are plenty of buildings for you to jump on top of and sneak your way into this location, and how you deal with the bandits is up to you.

You can hop on top of buildings to sneak through the village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s the option to bypass many of them to reach the center of town, where they’re keeping the statue, or you can choose to dispatch one by one, cleaning up the village. Regardless of your choice, you can make your way to the town center, where there’s a heavily guarded building with several lootable chests inside and the statue.

You’ll know you’re at the correct location when you find one with several bandits protecting it and one holding a huge club. There’s always the choice to bypass the bandits to get inside the building to steal the statue, but there are likely too many of them to sneak through. You’ll have to take them out, including the one carrying the club.

Grab the statue after dispatching the guards to bring it back to Mitsumune. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside the building, the quest waypoint will point to the statue for you to grab. You’ll need to bring this back to Mitsumune at the waterfall, where you can recruit him and his rebels for your future battle against all foes you encounter.

