AC Shadows Riddle answer: What sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth? 

Assassins Creed Shadows has some unique NPC interactions where you can place bets and answer riddles for a reward. One of the riddles you can find has an NPC ask you what sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth with three options to answer.

Assassins Creed Shadows ‘What sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth?’ riddle answer

Riddle location

In the world of AC Shadows, you will sometimes come across NPCs on the street who will reach out to you with a riddle. These NPCs appear randomly, and a speech bubble will appear over their head. You can speak to them, and they’ll ask you to solve a riddle with a wager. You must wager 50 Mon to start the riddle challenge, where the riddler will bet the same in return.

Choose tobacco smoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Riddle answer

Pick ‘Is it tobacco smoke?’ as the answer to the ‘What sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth?’ riddle. The other two options for burps and evil spirits are incorrect, and you would lose your Mon to the riddler. Picking the correct option will cause the man to become distressed, and he’ll beg you to let him keep his money.

He’ll panic and chicken out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At this point, you can either be pushy about it or choose to let the man keep his money.

Should you let the man keep his Mon?

If you demand your Mon, you get the 100 Mon wagered, but forgiving the man and letting him keep the money will reward you with either Scout Intel or a World Rumor. 100 Mon is a paltry amount that you can easily collect, but World Rumors will help you pinpoint points of interest and save a lot of time. Faced with a choice between Mon and World Rumors, it’s much better to opt for the latter unless there’s a significant amount of Mon on the line.

Intel is always more valuable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s the quick and easy answer for the ‘What sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth?’ riddle and whether you should let the man keep his money. For more AC Shadows guides, check out how to get Scouts quickly and whether you should kill or spare the commander.

