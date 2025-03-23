How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Assassins Creed Shadows sucked in riddle dialogue with man on street
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Assassin's Creed

AC Shadows Riddle answer: What sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth? 

Some of these riddles can be quite tricky.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Mar 23, 2025 03:47 pm

Assassins Creed Shadows has some unique NPC interactions where you can place bets and answer riddles for a reward. One of the riddles you can find has an NPC ask you what sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth with three options to answer.

Recommended Videos

Assassins Creed Shadows ‘What sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth?’ riddle answer

Riddle location

In the world of AC Shadows, you will sometimes come across NPCs on the street who will reach out to you with a riddle. These NPCs appear randomly, and a speech bubble will appear over their head. You can speak to them, and they’ll ask you to solve a riddle with a wager. You must wager 50 Mon to start the riddle challenge, where the riddler will bet the same in return.

Assassins creed Shadows yasuke close up dialogue choice for riddle answer burp, tobacco smoke, evil spirit.
Choose tobacco smoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Riddle answer

Pick ‘Is it tobacco smoke?’ as the answer to the ‘What sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth?’ riddle. The other two options for burps and evil spirits are incorrect, and you would lose your Mon to the riddler. Picking the correct option will cause the man to become distressed, and he’ll beg you to let him keep his money.

Assassins Creed shadows riddle answer correct man saying he needs the gold
He’ll panic and chicken out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At this point, you can either be pushy about it or choose to let the man keep his money.

Should you let the man keep his Mon?

If you demand your Mon, you get the 100 Mon wagered, but forgiving the man and letting him keep the money will reward you with either Scout Intel or a World Rumor. 100 Mon is a paltry amount that you can easily collect, but World Rumors will help you pinpoint points of interest and save a lot of time. Faced with a choice between Mon and World Rumors, it’s much better to opt for the latter unless there’s a significant amount of Mon on the line.

Assassins creed Shadows yasuke close up dialogue choice for keeping or wanting mon
Intel is always more valuable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s the quick and easy answer for the ‘What sucks in from the bottom and lets out from the mouth?’ riddle and whether you should let the man keep his money. For more AC Shadows guides, check out how to get Scouts quickly and whether you should kill or spare the commander.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
Related Content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
Freelance Writer
After writing for several years across many publications I've found my latest home at Dot Esports, where I plan on putting my years of League and TFT experience to good use as well as covering anything new on the indie side of things. You can find me buried in the neverending gacha grind of Hoyoverse, WuWa, and GFL2.
twitter