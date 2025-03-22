Should you kill or spare the commander in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you will encounter many choices while progressing on the path to assassinate several targets. The Brothers in Arms mission provides a simple example of this, requiring you to decide whether or not to kill a commander.

Recommended Videos

Here’s all you need to know to make an informed decision in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to find and defeat the Commander

The location of the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brothers in Arms is one of the mid-game missions in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and a key quest on the path to assassinating the Shin Bakufu, The Ox. At the start, you learn about a fugitive ronin who opposes The Ox and is causing trouble. Naoe or Yasuke decides to recruit him as an ally. You can find the ronin north of the Miki Docks in Harima. Get ready for a fight, as, when you arrive, you see that attackers are ambushing him, and you must step in to help.

After you defeat his attackers, the ronin introduces himself as Koshiro and asks for your help in finding a samurai named Commander Seiji. He is located at Kanki Castle, a heavily guarded area with formidable enemies. Stealth and discretion will serve you well here. As Naoe, you can use the grappling hook to navigate the rooftops and move undetected. Continue deeper into the area until you reach the Jorkuji Temple courtyard, where you finally encounter Seiji. You must defeat him in combat. As Naoe, you can assassinate him from behind with ease, but if you engage him directly, prepare for a fight. He isn’t difficult to defeat, especially at this stage of the game, but you should watch out for his wide and heavy kicks, which deal significant damage.

Should you kill or Spare the Commander?

You can choose either choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you defeat the Commander, Koshiro will ask you to choose between killing or sparing him. Your decision will have no major consequence, as Seiji will no longer be relevant or seen in the game’s narrative, regardless of what you select. However, if you spare him, Seiji will leave, and Koshiro will appreciate your mercy since they were once friends. If you decide to kill Seiji, Koshiro will visibly show disappointment but will still understand your decision. Regardless of your choice, you will not lose or gain anything from it. Once you make your selection, you will complete the quest and receive 1000 EXP as a reward.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy