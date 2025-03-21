Should you confront Otama or Wakasa in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows features several chapters and missions that will have players choose between tough choices, many of which have critical consequences. One of the most prominent examples is the choice between confronting Wakasa or Otama in one of the game’s quests.

Here’s how to pick the right choice between Otama and Wakasa in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Should you choose Wakasa or Otama in AC Shadows?

You can only pick one of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After going through the several tasks of the Tea Ceremony, you’ll then be faced with the choice of confronting Wakasa or Otama.

The correct choice between the two is Wakasa. Upon confronting her, she will voluntarily take you to her house, where Naoe will find the gun Wakasa used to shoot her. She admits to shooting Naoe earlier in the game, and Naoe uses the same gun to assassinate Wakasa. This completes the quest Drive the Point Home and earns the Shinobi’s Fury Legendary Tano. You will have an easier time assassinating Wakasa if you manage to get through the ceremony flawlessly without any wrong decisions. Otherwise, assassinating her will be harder.

If you don’t go through the Tea Ceremony flawlessly, Wakasa threatens you and leaves. You’ll then have to go through Osaka castle, avoid the guards, track her down, and assassinate her there. Killing her this way will not complete the Drive the Point Home quest, but will still earn you the Legendary tanto. This method will also provide a different cutscene.

Correct choices for The Tea Ceremony in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

You’ll have to impress the attendees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This choice takes place in the quest The Tea Ceremony. It happens near the end of the Sakai arc and is the last quest needed to get to the Golden Teppo assassination target. In this quest, you learn who the real Golden Teppo is. Beforehand, however, you’ll have to learn all you need to attend the Tea Ceremony as Naoe. She’ll talk to several NPCs and learn all the intricacies of tea ceremonies and all the right and wrong things you can do when attending one. As such, you will have many opportunities to either impress your fellow attendees and Sokyu, or greatly disappoint them with your questionable decisions and failures, and put Naoe on suspicion.

Regardless, picking all the wrong choices during the ceremony won’t be enough to stop or fail the quest. It will only make killing the target harder. The right decision during the Tea ceremony is always picking the same fake name for everyone, and picking the choices listed below.

When talking to Wakasa:

I’m new to Sakai

I didn’t say where I was from

During the Tea Ceremony:

Bow halfway

Turn the bowl to the right twice

Choosing any gift will be enough

What happens if you assassinate Otama?

If you choose to confront Otama, you’ll chase her down the street and assassinate her. Upon doing this, Naoe discovers that Otama was not the Golden Teppo but was still corrupt, as shown by a letter she finds on her body. This will force you to confront Wakasa at Osaka Castle and start a different quest called Defensive Position.

