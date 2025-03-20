Forgot password
How to find all Izumi Settsu Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
All Izumi Settsu Lost Page locations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Locate all lost pages throughout the Izumi Settsu region to unlock Mastery Points, giving you access to multiple skills and talents.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Mar 19, 2025 11:08 pm

A notable collection you have the option to complete in Assassin’s Creed Shadows are the many Lost Pages you can find throughout each region. These are lost pages that grant you Knowledge Points as a reward, and you can find them at set locations during your playthrough.

There are a handful of pages at these set locations. You’ll know you can find them based on the helpful icon on your map, which indicates the number of Lost Pages available and the number you have left. After you locate them all, you’ll receive a Knowledge Point for your troubles. Here’s where you can find all Lost Page locations in the Izumi Settsu region for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Table of contents

All Izumi Settsu Lost Pages in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

All Lost Pages in Izumi Settsu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
There are a handful of Lost Pages for you to track down throughout Izumi Settsu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three areas that contain Lost Pages in Izumi Settsu: Gansenji Temple, Makinoodera Temple, and Tennoji Temple. You can find them scattered throughout the Izumi Settsu region, with the Tennoji Temple housing several hostiles throughout it, which makes tracking down the Lost Pages more challenging. The pages are hidden in these areas, but as you explore and approach them, they’ll appear on your compass. Unfortunately, they won’t appear on your mini-map or the larger map in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

All Gansenji Temple Lost Page locations

Here is where you can find both Lost Pages while exploring Gansenji Temple.

Lost PagesDescriptionImage
Lost Page 1The first Lost Page is at the top of the largest building on the south side. You can pick it up on the wooden pedestal, next to the box.Lost Page 1 Gansenji Temple in AC Shadows
Lost Page 2The second and last Lost Page is on the northwest side of Gansenji Temple. You can find it on top of a rock, next to a shrine, close to the ground.Lost Page 2 Gansenji Temple in AC Shadows

All Makinoodera Temple Lost Page locations

This is where you can find all three Lost Pages at Makinoodera Temple, one of the first locations you’ll visit and explore in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Lost PageDescriptionImage
Lost Page 1The first one is on the second floor of a burned-out building, close to the viewpoint.Lost Page 1 Makinoodera Temple AC Shadows
Lost Page 2The next one is to the southwest of the first one, on the second floor of another burned-out building.Lost Page 2 Makinoodera Temple AC Shadows
Lost Page 3The final lost page is to the east of the main temple, on the ground outside it, next to a small shrine.Lost Page 3 Makinoodera Temple in AC Shadows

All Tennoji Temple Lost Page locations

Here is where you can find all three Lost Pages at the Tennoji Temple. You may have to sneak around this location because the guards will be hostile to you.

Lost PagesDescriptionImage
Lost Page 1The first lost page is hidden on the southeast side of Tennoji Temple, on the second floor of a building with a burned roof.Lost Page 1 Tennoji Temple in AC Shadows
Lost Page 2The second page is in the northwest part of Tennoji Temple, inside of a hollowed-out log lying against a puddle of water.Lost Page 2 Tennojii Temple in AC Shadows
Lost Page 3The final page at Tennoji Temple is outside the walls, on the shrine. You can find it on the northeast side.Lost Page 3 Tennoji Temple in AC Shadows

