All Izumi Settsu Lost Page locations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

A notable collection you have the option to complete in Assassin’s Creed Shadows are the many Lost Pages you can find throughout each region. These are lost pages that grant you Knowledge Points as a reward, and you can find them at set locations during your playthrough.
There are a handful of pages at these set locations. You’ll know you can find them based on the helpful icon on your map, which indicates the number of Lost Pages available and the number you have left. After you locate them all, you’ll receive a Knowledge Point for your troubles. Here’s where you can find all Lost Page locations in the Izumi Settsu region for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
Table of contents
All Izumi Settsu Lost Pages in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
There are three areas that contain Lost Pages in Izumi Settsu: Gansenji Temple, Makinoodera Temple, and Tennoji Temple. You can find them scattered throughout the Izumi Settsu region, with the Tennoji Temple housing several hostiles throughout it, which makes tracking down the Lost Pages more challenging. The pages are hidden in these areas, but as you explore and approach them, they’ll appear on your compass. Unfortunately, they won’t appear on your mini-map or the larger map in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
All Gansenji Temple Lost Page locations
Here is where you can find both Lost Pages while exploring Gansenji Temple.
All Makinoodera Temple Lost Page locations
This is where you can find all three Lost Pages at Makinoodera Temple, one of the first locations you’ll visit and explore in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
All Tennoji Temple Lost Page locations
Here is where you can find all three Lost Pages at the Tennoji Temple. You may have to sneak around this location because the guards will be hostile to you.
