All Izumi Settsu Lost Page locations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

A notable collection you have the option to complete in Assassin’s Creed Shadows are the many Lost Pages you can find throughout each region. These are lost pages that grant you Knowledge Points as a reward, and you can find them at set locations during your playthrough.

There are a handful of pages at these set locations. You’ll know you can find them based on the helpful icon on your map, which indicates the number of Lost Pages available and the number you have left. After you locate them all, you’ll receive a Knowledge Point for your troubles. Here’s where you can find all Lost Page locations in the Izumi Settsu region for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

All Izumi Settsu Lost Pages in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

There are three areas that contain Lost Pages in Izumi Settsu: Gansenji Temple, Makinoodera Temple, and Tennoji Temple. You can find them scattered throughout the Izumi Settsu region, with the Tennoji Temple housing several hostiles throughout it, which makes tracking down the Lost Pages more challenging. The pages are hidden in these areas, but as you explore and approach them, they’ll appear on your compass. Unfortunately, they won’t appear on your mini-map or the larger map in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

All Gansenji Temple Lost Page locations

Here is where you can find both Lost Pages while exploring Gansenji Temple.

Lost Pages Description Image Lost Page 1 The first Lost Page is at the top of the largest building on the south side. You can pick it up on the wooden pedestal, next to the box. Lost Page 2 The second and last Lost Page is on the northwest side of Gansenji Temple. You can find it on top of a rock, next to a shrine, close to the ground.

All Makinoodera Temple Lost Page locations

This is where you can find all three Lost Pages at Makinoodera Temple, one of the first locations you’ll visit and explore in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Lost Page Description Image Lost Page 1 The first one is on the second floor of a burned-out building, close to the viewpoint. Lost Page 2 The next one is to the southwest of the first one, on the second floor of another burned-out building. Lost Page 3 The final lost page is to the east of the main temple, on the ground outside it, next to a small shrine.

All Tennoji Temple Lost Page locations

Here is where you can find all three Lost Pages at the Tennoji Temple. You may have to sneak around this location because the guards will be hostile to you.

Lost Pages Description Image Lost Page 1 The first lost page is hidden on the southeast side of Tennoji Temple, on the second floor of a building with a burned roof. Lost Page 2 The second page is in the northwest part of Tennoji Temple, inside of a hollowed-out log lying against a puddle of water. Lost Page 3 The final page at Tennoji Temple is outside the walls, on the shrine. You can find it on the northeast side.

