Does Armored Core 6 have a photo mode?

One of the best things about playing cinematic-quality titles like Armored Core 6 is being able to take photos. There’s nothing like being able to capture high-quality images of your adventures and sharing them with friends, or keeping them to look back on years down the track.

But sadly, it isn’t always easy. While screenshotting on PlayStation and PC is simple enough, some titles don’t have a photo mode. This makes images difficult to customize and tune and means the user interface will be in the shot.

Elden Ring is a good example. It didn’t have a native photo mode, leaving PS5 players no choice but to crop their screenshots. PC users were lucky enough to have access to a photo mode via a third-party mod, but not everyone is willing to go that far.

It begs the question—has FromSoftware learnt from that and decided to add a photo mode to Armored Core 6?

Is there a photo mode in Armored Core 6?

Yes, Armored Core 6 does have a photo mode. PlayStation Japan confirmed it during a presentation on Aug. 18. It will be available on the PC port too.

The photo mode can be accessed at any point in-game, even during battles, allowing players to take photos of just about anything. The only catch is it cannot be done when playing online. Players can do everything from customize brightness, color, and contrast, add filters, and more.

Given how beautiful the graphics are, we can expect to see all sorts of artistic snaps as the community grows.

I can’t wait to take shots of my mech in action and share them with others. I’m also looking forward to seeing what other player’s mechs look like, since they’re highly customizable.

