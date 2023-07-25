Armored Core 6 will make sharing builds much easier than in Elden Ring

Beating a FromSoftware game is hard, but luckily for us, super gamers always share their creative and OP builds. Recreating them can be a bit of a pain, but Armored Core 6 will fix that by making builds easily shareable.

In a recent roundtable interview with Dot Esports and others, Armored Core 6 director Masaru Yamamura explained that you’ll be able to create a custom ID “unique to a specific loadout” or other customizable such as an emblem for your mech. These will be shareable online, so you won’t have to try and make the builds or designs from scratch.

Yamamura hopes players will use these shareable emblems to create platoons of mechs that go out and do co-op missions together. He also hopes players who have beaten the game and discovered useful loadouts will share them so that players who are struggling can test them and see if they help overcome tough bosses.

Since Armored Core 6 is focusing on the assembly of each mech a great deal, it’s wonderful to see FromSoftware make the process as player-friendly as possible. Maybe some of the devs saw all the wild Elden Ring builds people were creating and decided to make it easier for AC6.

I’m very excited about this prospect. No more will I have to make a new character and fiddle with a billion sliders and numbers just to create Ronald McDonald in The Lands Between. Simply uploading and downloading a custom build—something that’s been possible in racing games for a while now—is a great quality-of-life feature that really shows how much FromSoftware wants us to get experimental with our Cores.

