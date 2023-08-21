‘Puts Elden Ring to shame’: Armored Core 6 might be FromSoftware’s best PC port yet

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s most popular game to date, and one major reason for that is it actually works—and the developers seem to have done it again with their newest title. PC ports can often be hit or miss, but with Armored Core 6’s couldn’t be better, those who have already got their hands on the franchise revival title early say.

The PC version of Armored Core 6 is said to be exceptional, even with something as limited as the Steam Deck. According to YouTuber FightinCowboy who was invited to try out and record the game’s PvP mode, this port “puts Elden Ring’s optimization to shame.”

Many fans were rightfully concerned with how the game would play on PC after receiving less optimal ports like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Last of Us recently. This latest feedback suggests there’s no reason to worry.

Furthermore, if you are a gamer hoping to sit in bed and enjoy the mech-fighting gameplay then it’s looking like a realistic prospect with the Steam Deck. FightinCowboy says using the Valve handheld still clocked up 50FPS on high graphics settings.

Armored Core has a rich history of living on the PlayStation and later Xbox console devices. But now, with Fires of Rubicon, PC gamers will get their chance to enjoy the franchise, and straight away. If you’re planning to play on PlayStation or Xbox then things should function great as they have with past FromSoft titles, so there’s no need to worry.

