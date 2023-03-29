The Last of Us is a broken mess on PC but Naughty Dog is on the case

The Last of Us Part 1 launched on PC yesterday, and fans waiting for this highly-anticipated release were eager to finally try out the game on their favorite platform for the first time.

But the launch was compromised by numerous bugs, some minor and others more problematic, pushing Naughty Dog to provide a statement on social media.

“The Last of Us Part I PC players: we’ve heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you’ve reported,” Naughty Dog said on Twitter following the release. “We will continue to update you, but our time is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches.”

The listed bugs impact graphics, performance, and the stability of the game. Some players also can’t launch the game at all and others are experiencing a “memory leak,” preventing them from saving their progress.

The issues Naughty Dog listed are the most-reported bugs, but the developers might have more bugs to fix that aren’t part of this statement, either because they’re minor or less widespread.

Players have since expressed their discontent through social media and Steam reviews. At the time of writing, roughly eight hours after the game’s release, reviewers are labeled as “Mostly Negative” on the platform.

They’ve also been reporting game-breaking bugs on Steam Deck. Generally, players are disappointed over the $70 PC port and consider it an unfinished product.

“Another shoddy port by Iron Galaxy, with absolutely awful HW utilization, stuttery mouse camera movement, lack of Screen Dirt Effect setting toggle, and general lack of optimization,” the highest-voted review on Steam said.

The bugs have yet to be fixed by Naughty Dog at this time.