Armored Core 6: Share ID—what it is and how to use it

Players around the world are building and battling their dream mechs in FromSoftware’s latest bombshell, Armored Core 6. The blockbuster title ships with an impressive number of customization options, including a fully fleshed-out system to create unique visual designs that you can apply anywhere on your mech.

Using AC6’s built-in image editor, you can create your own emblems from scratch and share them with friends, or import and edit emblems made by other players. In either case, you’ll need to know how to use Share IDs properly—but look no further, as this guide has all the information you need.

You can download custom emblems from the Image Editor to apply to your mech as decals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is a Share ID in Armored Core 6?

A Share ID is a 12-digit code you can use to import and share custom emblems.

To view, create, and download custom emblems, select the AC Design menu on the Garage screen, then choose the Image Editor. This is where you can copy and input Share ID codes.

How to use Share ID codes in Armored Core 6

To input a Share ID code, Select the Downloads tab on the Image Editor panel and click the download icon. The game will then prompt you to enter a Share ID code. After entering the code, you will be able to download its associated custom emblem, which will be added to your library.

To copy a Share ID code, after creating or saving an emblem, press Y on an Xbox controller or Triangle on a PlayStation controller to access Image Controls, then choose Upload. After the emblem finishes uploading, make a note of the 12-digit Share ID code.

You can also view this information by pressing X or Square while selecting an emblem in your library.

