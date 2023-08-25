Is Karl Urban in Armored Core 6?

FromSoftware’s eagerly awaited mech battler Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon just launched to an explosive reception, and players around the world are having a blast building mechs and wreaking havoc on Rubicon 3.

To promote the launch, publisher Bandai Namco released a new live-action trailer for AC6 featuring actor Karl Urban, famous for his portrayal of Billy Butcher in The Boys and his roles in Star Trek, The Lord of the Rings and 2012’s Dredd.

The new Armored Core 6 trailer features short clips of gameplay footage mixed with a monologue from Urban, who tells the viewer—and soon-to-be mech pilot—to “be ruthless, be swift, and do whatever it takes to get the job done.”

With AC6’s striking release-day trailer surprising fans with such a famous face, many are wondering whether Karl Urban will make an appearance in the game itself. We have the answers right here.

Does Karl Urban voice a character in Armored Core 6?

Unfortunately, Karl Urban does not make an appearance in Armored Core 6. Fans were hoping he might make a surprise appearance as a character, like how British comedian Peter Serafinowicz voiced Mild-Mannered Pate in Dark Souls 2—but sadly, that isn’t the case here.

Although Urban doesn’t voice a character in AC6, the game still has a stellar voice cast that, for the most part, provides well-acted and entertaining dialogue to keep the story moving at a good pace. AC6 has plenty of content to get through, with five chapters and new missions appearing in NG+ and NG++ modes, so there will undoubtedly be more characters and dialogue for fans to discover.

