Armored Core 6: Best emblems with image editor codes in AC6

Armored Core 6 perhaps has one of the best customization features out of any game we’ve seen to date. Your mech is your mech, and you have nearly total control over every nook and cranny of that robot. The icing on the cake in Armored Core customization are the emblems, fully editable images that players can create and share with the community. So, we’ve compiled a list of the best Armored Core 6 emblems (with codes!) for your convenience.

Due to how versatile the game’s emblem editor is, it can be hard to find a suitable image (or create your own). Thankfully, eager gamers online have been generous enough to share their creations with the rest of us. Each platform has its own emblem share codes, which are, unfortunately, locked to whatever system the creator used. But worry not; our list includes emblems and codes for each major platform!

Best Armored Core 6 emblems

Armored Core 6 PlayStation emblems

Trash Panda Squad – 408H7UFKFLD3

Who doesn’t love the cutest trash dwellers out there? After all, Armored Core 6 also features a lot of dumpster diving.

AX Skull – 79QLWQJKJYF2

We have no idea what this is, but we can damn sure taste the coral this user used to create it.

Light Ascendant – 2U0X0UP6Z7YF

Perhaps the most detailed emblem we’ve seen in Armored Core 6, Light Ascendant is proof that whenever players are given enough creative freedom, they are capable of producing content of utmost quality.

Armored Core 6 Xbox emblems

Ascendant Raven – J6AS5ZXV2FX2

Raven is the playable character’s stolen callsign and has been a recurring title bestowed upon Armored Core players since its inception. Commmorating that, and in such a way as this user has done and shared, is more than charming.

Raven 621 – BQK298JJPUNQ

Though the first raven emblem symbolizes all the ravens that have been culminating with Armored Core 6, this one is a personal note on Fires of Rubicon. Leashed by Handler Walter, the fluttering and dying bird struggles to spread its wings of freedom, epitomizing the game’s themes.

Gurren Lagan Emblem – CEYF8W08VEL6

Gurren Lagann is one of the most popular mecha anime series, right up there with Neon Genesis Evangelion. Naturally, it’s found its way into Armored Core 6 through this stellar emblem.

Armored Core 6 PC emblems

Bloody Hand emblem – 5TW1AF3JER8K

The creative genius behind this emblem is inexplicable, although it does resemble the biting coral shackles and their grip on humanity. Incessant greed and hunger for power drive humans to exploit the living mineral, scorching the stars so long as they can rule the ashes.

Hoshimi Miyabi emblem – E7HUFT124AN2

Mihoyo and their global fanbase continue to appear at every corner, including FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6. This emblem features one of the characters from Zenless Zone Heroes, and we must commend the creator’s command over the AC6 image editor. Creating something is way more complex than it seems, but thankfully, we can lean on users like this one to help us out.

White Glint emblem – 1P5EB6FAYEP2

The White Glint emblem, evidently inspired by the Eye of Horus, is a fantastic sticker to put on your mech, symbolizing its third open eye whose gaze none can escape. The spiral in the middle can also mean the maelstrom of emotional depth and detachment 621 must feel when piloting their AC and serving, to whatever end, the corporate masters of the stars.

About the author