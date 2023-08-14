Armored Core 6: Is Armored Core 6 on Xbox Game Pass?

Game Pass is one of the best deals, but will it have the mech combat game?

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best value deals in gaming, and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon looks to be one of the best games of 2023.

So, it’s no surprise that subscribers to the Xbox subscription service are looking to get their gamer hands on AC6, the latest in the mech combat franchise from From Software, one of the most talented and respected development studios in the world.

While many gamers may know From as the developer of games like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the company’s roots can be traced to the Armored Core series that began on PlayStation all the way back in 1997.

FromSoft is back behind the controls of a mech in AC6, and it’s coming to Xbox. The first Armored Core game since 2012 may go down as one of the best titles in 2023, but can it be played for free as part of Xbox Game Pass?

Here’s everything to know about Armored Core 6 on Game Pass.

Is Armored Core 6 on Xbox Game Pass?

Game Pass fans might be disappointed. Image via Bandai Namco

As of the game’s launch on Aug. 25, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is not on Xbox Game Pass.

This doesn’t rule out AC6 from coming to Game Pass, for Xbox console or PC Game Pass, someday down the line. But for now, with the game’s launch window, there have been no announced plans to bring the mech combat game to Game Pass.

Any player on Xbox looking to enjoy AC6 at launch will have to purchase the full game, which shouldn’t be that big of a deal considering it’s a bit cheaper than most full-release games in 2023.

The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam for $59.99 or $69.99 for the deluxe edition. The Collector’s Edition of the game can be found on the Bandai Namco store and even includes a mech figurine.

