Armored Core 6: How to preload AC6: Fires of Rubicon

Get in on the mech fights as soon as you can.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is the latest and greatest game coming out of Japan’s From Software, and fans of the franchise could not be more excited.

AC6 is a return to its roots for From, makers of all-time classics in the action RPG genre like Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro. The mech battles will be as intense as ever in the newest entry in the long-running franchise, which began all the way back on the original PlayStation in 1997.

PlayStation remains home to AC6 in 2023, but the game is also going to be available on PC and Xbox this time around, meaning more players than ever will be able to experience the addictive and exciting mech combat.

Here’s when players who pre-ordered can preload Armored Core 6 on multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam.

When can I preload Armored Core 6?

Preload so you can jump in ASAP. Image via Bandai Namco

The good news here is for Xbox players. AC6 can already be preloaded on Xbox platforms, over two weeks ahead of its release. The preload on Xbox began on Aug. 10.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation Store lists a preload date of Aug. 23 for PS5 and PS4, meaning there are just two days to preload the title before it launches on PSN on Aug. 25. That should leave plenty of time for players to get the game downloaded and ready to go as soon as it unlocks.

For the Steam release of AC6, things are a bit unclear. The game’s store page currently lists the unlock date as Aug. 24, meaning the game could be unlocked for preload on the evening of that date in North America, which is often the case for games released by Japanese developers on Steam.

What is the Armored Core 6 download size?

You won’t need too much space. Image via Bandai Namco

According to a listing on the PlayStation Store, AC6 has a manageable file size of 43.340 GB on PS5 and 55.669 GB on PlayStation 4. The file size on Xbox comes in at about 53 GB, so it’s extremely doable for players with all kinds of varying internet connections.

The Steam store page for AC6 also says that 60 GB of hard drive space is required, so that likely means the file size will be something similar for the PC version of the game as well.

