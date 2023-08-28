Armored Core 6: Full mission list in AC6

Armored Core 6 has five chapters, and within each Chapter is a given number of missions, all of which are loaded individually. And to put it simply, this structure is awesome.

The game somehow feels incredibly nostalgic and like its pushing new limits at the same time. The limit pushing comes from the customization, which is so in-depth and rewarding that I’ve had friends of mine joke about being grateful for their engineering degrees. The nostalgia comes mostly from that mission structure.

You’ll know when you’re getting closer to the end of the game, relatively speaking, but it doesn’t tell you the total number of missions or chapters, so you can’t really be certain (unless you check the achievement list like a clever little devil).

Maybe you read a guide on how to find that secret part you’ve been after, and you were told a mission name but not which chapter that mission is in, so now you’re wondering how much longer you’ve actually got before you can find it. Whatever the case, we’ve got you.

All missions in Armored Core 6 (spoiler free)

Missions in Armored Core 6 are broken down into chapters, with each chapter having about 10 or so missions. The length and difficulty fluctuates greatly from mission to mission—some may be only a couple of minutes during which you won’t break a sweat, while others may be… well, it’s a FromSoftware game, after all. We’ve found that a good way to know what you’re in for is to read the reward for completing the mission. If it’s over 200,000 COAM, brace yourself—you’re in for a tough one.

I’m keeping this guide spoiler free. If you’re like me, you’ll get anxious with wondering whether you’ve missed special hidden items, but you’ll be nervous to look anything up because you’re worried you’ll accidentally read the conclusion of a mission, chapter, or even the game. This list will simply name the missions without spoiling their outcome. Bosses will be mentioned by name, but not description or where exactly you’ll encounter them.

Armored Core 6: Chapter One mission list

It’s only Chapter One, this should be smooth sailing and mostly tutorial based, right? …right?

That’s what Training is for; prepare to be thrown into the fire. Personally, I found Chapter One to be the most challenging, as your customization options are still somewhat limited at this stage of the game.

Illegal Entry

Destroy Artillery Installations

Grid 135 Cleanup

Destroy the Transport Helicopters

Destroy the Tester AC

Attack the Dam Complex

Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship

Operation Wallclimber

Retrieve Combat Logs

Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2

Attack the Watchpoint

Armored Core 6: Chapter Two mission list

Though short, Chapter Two has a nasty boss at the end. Not BALTEUS nasty, but nasty.

Infiltrate Grid 086

Eliminate the Doser Faction

Ocean Crossing

Armored Core 6: Chapter Three mission list

Chapter Three introduces Decision Missions into Armored Core 6. Be on the lookout for a small branching icon next to the mission name. This does not mean you’ll make a decision during the mission, but that you must choose one of the two missions with branch icons.

Steal the Survey Data

Attack the Refueling Base

Eliminate V.VII

Tunnel Sabotage

Survey the Uninhabited Floating City

Heavy Missile Launch Support

Eliminate the Enforcement Squads (option one)

(option one) Destroy the Special Forces Craft (option two)

(option two) Attack the Old Spaceport

Eliminate “Honest” Brute

Defend the Old Spaceport

Historic Data Recovery

Armored Core 6: Chapter Four mission List

Chapter Four tones it back just a little in terms of decision-making and mostly acts as a set up for the Chapter Five. The difficulty isn’t toned back at all, however. The end of Chapter Four has what I consider to be the hardest boss in all of Armored Core 6.

Underground Exploration—Depth 1

Underground Exploration—Depth 2

Underground Exploration—Depth 3

Intercept the Redguns (option one)

(option one) Ambush the Vespers (option two)

(option two) Unknown Territory Survey

Reach the Coral Convergence

Armored Core 6: Chapter Five mission list

Chapter Five goes full swing into the decision making. We recommend making sure you watch mission briefings and following along, as there are tons of decisions to be made, and you want to actually know what you’re deciding on.

Escape

Take the Uninhabited Floating City

Intercept the Corporate Forces (option one)

(option one) Eliminate “Cinder” Carla (option two)

(option two) Breach the Karman Line (option one)

(option one) Destroy the Drive Block (option two)

(option two) Shut Down the Closure Satellites (option one)

(option one) Bring Down the Xylem (option two)

Armored Core 6: New Game+ mission list

Starting a New Game+ playthrough doesn’t change a ton about the game, however, there are multiple endings to Armored Core 6 depending on what decisions you during the option missions. We recommend making the other decision this time, so you can see the second ending.

Attack the Dam Complex (Chapter One)

(Chapter One) Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech (Chapter Three)

(Chapter Three) Defend the Dam Complex

Armored Core 6: New Game++ mission list

Were you underwhelmed by the amount of changes in New Game+? Fret not, you get to play a third time, and now, the changes are everywhere. This is considered the “true ending” of Armored Core 6, and can only be reached during New Game++.

Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship (Chapter One)

(Chapter One) Prisoner Rescue (Chapter One)

(Chapter One) Obstruct the Mandatory Inspection (Chapter One)

(Chapter One) Attack the Watchpoint (Chapter One)

(Chapter One) Stop the Secret Data Breach (Chapter One)

(Chapter One) Survey the Uninhabited Floating City (Chapter Three)

(Chapter Three) Coral Export Denial (Chapter Three)

(Chapter Three) Underground Exploration—Depth 2 (Chapter Four)

(Chapter Four) Eliminate V.III (Chapter Four)

(Chapter Four) Unknown Territory Survey (Chapter Four)

(Chapter Four) Reach the Coral Convergence (Chapter Four)

(Chapter Four) MIA (Chapter Five)

(Chapter Five) Regain Control of the Xylem (Chapter Five)

(Chapter Five) Coral Release (Chapter Five)

