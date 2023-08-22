It’s release week for Armored Core 6, and anyone who hasn’t pre-ordered the game is bound to be looking at the various editions available. Among the editions you can buy, Standard and Deluxe Edition are the two that most players will end up purchasing.

They are the cheapest editions, coming in at $60 and $70, respectively. Armored Core 6 releases with two further editions, Launch Edition and Collector’s Edition, which cost significantly more than Standard and Deluxe. While they do come with more content, the majority of fans won’t want to spend upwards of $100 on a game. With Standard and Deluxe being so close in price, though, you might be wondering which one offers better value in Armored Core 6.

In this guide, we will take a look at what both editions include, and I will offer my suggestions as to which one you should buy.

Armored Core 6 Deluxe and Standard Edition contents

Below, you can see exactly what you’ll get when you purchase the Standard or Deluxe Edition of Armored Core 6.

Standard Edition ($60)

Base Game

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT” (pre-order only)

Deluxe Edition ($70)

Base Game

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT” (pre-order only)

As you can see, the only difference between the two editions is that the Deluxe Edition gets a Digital Soundtrack and Artbook. The pre-order bonus of a Special Customization item is identical for both editions.

Which edition of Armored Core 6 should you buy?

In my opinion, there is little-to-no reason to purchase the Deluxe Edition, unless you’re a massive Armored Core fan. Paying an extra $10 just for a Digital Soundtrack and Artbook simply isn’t worth it for most players, and the Standard Edition will serve you just fine, especially if you pre-order in advance to receive the Special Customization.

