Armored Core 6: Does AC6 have crossplay and cross-platform support?

The release date for Armored Core 6 is right around the corner, and FromSoftware fans are anxious to hop into another one of the famed studio’s titles. Before some players get too excited, though, they might be curious if Armored Core 6 will support crossplay.

While the developers are adding a new layer of depth to the story in the newest entry, Armored Core has always had a distinct multiplayer fan base. Getting to go up against your friends and random opponents in large-scale mech battles has been terrific in the past, and the sixth entry in the series should continue that legacy.

However, players looking to team up with their friends may not be so keen if there is no support for crossplay.

Is Armored Core 6 crossplay?

At this moment, which is just under a week before the game launches, FromSoftware has no immediate plans to add crossplay into Armored Core 6. This means PC players will not be able to team up or battle against their friends on PlayStation or Xbox consoles in multiplayer, and of course the same vice versa.

However, it remains unclear if you will be able to play with friends on a different generation of consoles. We still don’t know if PS4 players will be able to play with their friends on PS5, and the same goes for Xbox.

While this might be disappointing for some fans, this is a precedent that has been firmly set by developer FromSoft. The studio’s previous game, Elden Ring, did not feature crossplay at launch and still doesn’t. As such, it remains highly unlikely Armored Core 6 will deliver crossplay functionality at any time.

Does Armored Core 6 have cross-platform support?

Unfortunately, we have more bad news on the cross-platform side of things as well. Just like with crossplay, it seems highly unlikely Armored Core 6 will feature any kind of cross-platform support.

So, if you own both a PC and a console, you will likely not be able to access your save on both systems. Instead, you will have to make two separate saves, one for each system.

There is not much information on cross-platform support at this time, though, so we can’t say for sure either way. Once again, Elden Ring did not have this feature and still doesn’t, so that might give us a solid indication of what way FromSoftware is leaning.

